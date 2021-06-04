Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid is back in action and has been spotted several times around town. She was recently spotted as she was seen walking into Wall Green’s in New York City where she was on her way to take the COVID-19 photo. It is still not known whether this is her first or second vaccine.

Gigi Hadid was seen wearing a neon green ensemble with a neon green cropped top with pants. She teamed up with a white knit jacket and a small bag. She paired it with cream slides. She kept her makeup hassle-free with her hair in a neat bun with two white clips and vintage brown tinted sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid has kept fans in the loop via her Instagram with posts about her daughter Khai and beau Zayn Malik.

Also Read: Megan Fox and Machine Gunn Kelly Share a Kiss; the actress puts on a beige bustier and shorts for a motorcycle ride

Keywords : Corona, Corona Virus, Features, Coronavirus, Coronavirus disease, Coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19, COVID-19 vaccination, Fashion, Gigi Hadid, International, Style, Vaccination, War on virus

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.