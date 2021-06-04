



I was wrong look Inhuman resources (Netflix). Eric Cantona sailed into English football in the 1990s, won it all, karate kicked a thug and then walked away after a series of cryptic quotes for the press. (Which he made up just to see if they tried to analyze them. They did.) He’s the coolest human being ever, especially if you’re lucky enough to be a fan. from Manchester United, as me.

I don’t want that to tarnish that, so I avoided his acting career. Never meet your heroes or watch them

in six parts

drama

on Netflix somehow. My wife hardly knows anything about Cantona, so she put



Inhuman resources



at

and he was there in the first scene.

Actually

Cantona is a better actor than a footballer, and that means something. It helps that he has a story here,

where he plays Alain Delambre, a man on edge. Alain was ousted from his position as HR manager in a small company because he was too old at 57 years old. He’s about to lose the apartment he shares with his wife in Paris, and it’s obvious he’s about to lose her for good.

Alain

had

a job in an auto parts company until he butt heads the boss. Everything collapses. So when a large company pops up out of nowhere to hire him for a staff appraisal project, he keeps wondering if it’s too good to be true. Let’s just say he should have, judging by the way the story goes from time to time, and it looks like Alain is a guest of the French government, and not at a spa either. The plot is crazy from what I can see. (His

revealed

in the first 30 minutes of Episode 1, but move on to the next paragraph if you’re picky about spoilers.) The big company plans to stage a realistic hostage storyline for

stress test four

of its senior executives. Alain is hired because he looks scary. And that’s the key to believing



Inhuman resources.

There is self-righteous anger in Eric Cantona. (I guess he learned a lot from Alex Ferguson in this

weather at old trafford

.) There exists a

having dinner

scene where

Alain tries his

son-in-law, mainly because he’s a banker, and no, it’s not slang that rhymes. It’s horrible and humiliating for both of you,

for different reasons,

although the son-in-law somehow asked for it with

his

stupid mustache. The quality of the acting and the writing means you’re on Alain’s side, and you’re scared of him too.

It is

Tony Soprano, in French. Oh and by the way, the plot

maybe a little nutty, but it’s also loosely based on actual events at a French ad agency, which adds a bit of extra spice. I think

Inhuman resources



might be the best thing on tv right now. Even if you are a Liverpool fan.

