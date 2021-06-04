‘SNL’ finishes first in demo reviews for 2020-21 – The Hollywood Reporter





For the first time in its history, Saturday Night Live finished ahead of all other entertainment shows on the charts – not just late at night, but on all ad-supported TVs. The NBC series closed its 46th season as the best entertainment program (that is, not counting sports TV shows) among adults aged 18 to 49. . It is the highest-rated comedy in the key advertising demographic for the second consecutive season. For the season, SNL averaged a 2.06 rating in the demo – which equates to roughly 2.67 million adults under 50 – with one week of delayed viewing. It was enough to beat Fox The masked singer and NBC It’s us (both being at 2.0 marks) for the first place. It’s pretty clear about the second highest rated comedy, CBS ‘ Young Sheldon (score of 1.2). Saturday Night Live also attracted 9 million viewers per episode in seven-day audiences, which ranks 12th among all entertainment shows broadcast. “SNL is one of the most culturally significant shows in television history, and being No. 1 in its 46th season is a testament to how that relevance has continued to grow over the past five decades, ”said said Susan Rovner, president of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “One of the greatest gifts of this role is being able to watch the SNL the team does what they do every week, while keeping the show as strong and vibrant as ever. Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President of Late Night Programming, added, “Congratulations to Lorne Michaels and the entire cast and team on this important milestone. What makes it even more remarkable is that it was accomplished during a pandemic, amid strict quarantines and protocols. It required an exceptional blend of brilliant, creative entertainment and technological talent. “ SNL had an election year in the fall, scoring large audiences for a six-episode run to open the season (the longest streak of live shows to open a season in its history). The November 7 episode, hosted by Dave Chappelle, peaked in three years among adults ages 18-49 and garnered the second-highest number of viewers on the show’s same day (after a 2019 episode hosted by Eddie Murphy) since May 2017. The show maintained much of its audience momentum in early 2021, remaining above 6 million same-day viewers for seven consecutive episodes after November 7 (and 14 out of 20 for the season). Only nine of the previous season’s 18 episodes reached this mark. NBC also says SNL racked up 1.6 billion views on YouTube for this season, the most of any late-night show. The most watched clip is a debate sketch from the season premiere with Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. At the time of publication, it had nearly 31.3 million views. The full seven-day evaluations for the 2020-21 season will be available next week.







