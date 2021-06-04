Reservoir acquires iconic Tommy Boy Music for $ 100 million





New York-based music rights firm Reservoir has acquired groundbreaking New York-based hip-hop and electronics label Tommy Boy Music for around $ 100 million, according to an SEC filing. The chord features over 6,000 masters, including iconic hits from the ’80s and early’ 90s like “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio, “Jump Around” by House of Pain and “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force. Tommy Boy, founded in 1981 by executive Tom Silverman with a loan of $ 5,000 from his parents, was one of the pioneering labels of the new hip-hop genre, and quickly established himself with “Planet Rock,” the innovative record by Bronx DJ Afrika Bambaataa fusion of Kraftwerk with fast, scathing rap and beat from a Roland T-808 drum machine; the song became a staple of New York nightclubs at the time. Silverman, who had launched the trade magazine Dance Music Report several years earlier, made the label a powerhouse of hip-hop and electronic music in the decade that followed, with artists such as De La Soul (in particular the classic 1989 album “Three Feet High and Rising”), Queen Latifah, Coolio, Naughty By Nature, Digital Underground, House of Pain and Force MDs, as well as electronic bands like LFO, Coldcut and 808 State. He even helped launch the Latin hip-hop genre with releases from TKA, K7, and Information Society. Its collections also include the catalogs of Amherst Records, Harlem Music and Halwill Music, which own the copyright and publishing rights to a diverse collection of soul, disco and jazz artists from the 70s, including Stylistics, Van McCoy. and Glenn Medeiros. The deal is the latest – and one of the most lucrative – in a long string of recent music catalog acquisitions that saw Bob Dylan sell his song catalog to Universal Music Publishing for $ 300 million, Stevie Nicks sells much of its intellectual property to Primary. Wave for $ 100 million, and Neil Young sells half of his song catalog to Hipgnosis for $ 100 million, among many other multi-million dollar deals. While Tommy Boy and his artists are perhaps lesser known entities than the artists above, the value of early hip-hop copyright is demonstrated by the use of Whodini’s 1984 hit “Friends” in a Currently ubiquitous Corona beer ad featuring Snoop Dogg. Despite his initial rush for success, Tommy Boy got bogged down in legal and financial difficulties, in large part due to then-new and very complicated copyright issues surrounding the heavy use of samples and interpolations by its versions; between “Planet Rock” and the sheer number of samples on De La Soul’s “Three Feet High and Rising” – who sampled everything from Hall & Oates to the Turtles to “Schoolhouse Rock” (who all sued in court) – the label has become a guinea pig for such lawsuits. Silverman, a strong advocate of independent labels, partnered with Warner Music in 1985 to offset these challenges which eventually became controversial. This joint venture ended in 2002 with Warner owning a number of copyrights to the label. However, Silverman bought back the rights to the catalog in 2017 when Warner had to divest a number of stakes in order to acquire the UK label Parlophone. Following the reacquisition, De La Soul launched a “Boycott Tommy Boy” when the label attempted to release its music on streaming services due to their original agreement with the company – signed when the members were teenagers – which would bring 90% of streaming revenue to the label and only 10% to the group. Therefore, the classic recordings of the group remain unavailable. on streaming services, a situation Reservoir seems to have to resolve: a representative of the company tells Variety, “We have already contacted De La Soul and will work together to bring the catalog and the music back to the fans.” Tommy Boy Music joins Chrysalis Records, expanding Reservoir’s recorded music division. Reservoir will continue to market the catalog under the Tommy Boy label from Reservoir’s New York headquarters with A&R and Creative led by Reservoir EVP Faith Newman (a veteran of another classic hip-hop label, Def Jam Records) and focused on international marketing and distribution by the Chrysalis Records team at Reservoir in London. This news follows the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (Nasdaq: ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step towards becoming a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq . It should take place in the third quarter of 2021.







