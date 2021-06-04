9 questions with actor Eugeie Bondurant





ST. PETERSBURG, Florida Welcome to 9 Questions With, an exclusive feature of Spectrum Bay News 9 where we get to know some of the movers and shakers in the Bay Area better. It could be a politician, an artist, a first responder, a bartender just about anyone, really. This week we spoke with the actor and cabaret singer Eugenie Bondurant, including the new movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It out today in theaters and on HBO Max. Is there someone you would like to answer 9 questions? Let us know! What would you like to know Spectrum Bay News 9 series spotlights notable members of the Tampa Bay community



Eugenie Bondurant is a Hollywood veteran with local roots



Check back every week for a new “9 questions with …” Are you from Tampa Bay? If not, where are you from? Born and raised in New Orleans. I have lived in lovely Tampa Bay since 2003. How would you describe your job or claim fame? Handyman? Actress, voice over artist, cabaret artist, actor coach, tall and thin. What’s your favorite restaurant in Tampa Bay? Oh, come on, not fair. It’s like asking which cat is your favorite. Know what I really like? Traditional Tampa cuisine is my weakness, black beans and rice, picadillo, pulled pork, custard, Cuban bread … Do you have a personal secret place in Tampa Bay and / or a hidden treasure? Give my secrets to Lassing Park, in the old South East district where we live. Hidden gem. What’s your favorite Tampa Bay tradition? Go to a Rays match at Trop. #RaysUP What’s the one thing that a lot of people don’t know about you that you’re ready to share with us? I am a cabaret singer. I didn’t see it coming until I met my husband and he put me in his group. Singing, like playing, is a story. If you could change one thing about the Tampa Bay area or your particular community, what would it be? May the state legislature restore tax incentives for television / film production in this state! It’s a win-win. Don’t get me started! Your latest theatrical release, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, hits this weekend. Which project are you most recognized for when you are on the move locally? Ah, in this order: Fear of the rain Dani (if you haven’t seen this film shot locally, rent it now!); Hunger Games: MockingjayPart 1, Tigris (even with the tattoos) and maybe now The Conjuring as The Occultist. As someone who has built a remarkable career while staying close to your hometown and own culture, what do you think of the idea that aspiring performers have to flee to LA or New York to be successful? Well, here’s the good news: The crisis of the past few years has cemented the agreement on broadening the horizon of actors. Due to the flexibility of self-recording, an actor can be anywhere and record an audition. If they’ve got a camera, a computer, and a light or two handy, they’ve got a setup. I was filming in February under a strict COVID protocol and had three auditions. I brought my handy kit with me and didn’t have to leave the room. Having lived in both places, what I suggest to my students is to build your reel and pick up locally before venturing into the larger markets. Start writing and creating your own content. Get involved in local film festivals, participate and volunteer. You will then take a little space to arrive with confidence. PSC was a BLAST working on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Now I hope everyone gets out of their house and goes to the movies. And please let me know how you like it!

