Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens with expansion





Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (WBSTH) will welcome guests again starting June 26, 2021. When visitors return, they will experience a new expanded experience and they will notice the changes from the moment they enter the new visitor center, the gateway to the magic of cinema. The Los Angeles Studios Tour now includes the Storytelling Showcase and a new interactive grand finale, Action and Magic Made Here. THE ADVERTISEMENT The Storytelling Showcase examines the breadth of studio film, television and animation titles, including technological innovations from the origins of its movie channel to becoming one of the world’s largest entertainment companies on a period of 100 years. After guests tour the studio, they visit Stage 48: Script to Screen, Studio Tours’ interactive soundstage where they can immerse themselves in the technology and production methods and revel in the Central Perk ensemble of The Big The Big Bang Theory’s Friends and Sheldons apartment set. They can then dine at the Central Perk Cafe. The grand finale of the experience is the Action and Magic Made Here experience where they will see the universe of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains come to life and go behind the scenes of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts through new interactive experiences, props, costumes and a memorable photo Opportunities. Guests can see Batman’s secret lair and explore the all-new Batcave. They can also get close to the original Tim Burton’s Batmobile Batman, The Dark Knight’s Tumbler, and Batman v. Superman. From Wonder Woman 1984, guests can see Hestia’s Lasso as well as the Jared Letos Joker and Margot Robbies Harley Quinn costumes from Suicide Squad. There are also exhibits of Batman and Robin, Aquaman, Superman, and Zack Snyders Justice League. Visitors can conclude their visit with an elegant display of iconic treasures from Warner Bros. movies and TV shows. From June 26, the studio tour will be open on weekends until July 11, with the tour also open on July 5. From July 15, the Studio Tour will operate five days a week and will remain closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tours will depart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with departures every 30 minutes. Tickets are available online for $ 69 for adults and $ 59 for children ages 5-10.







