Entertainment
Bad Batch episode 5 review: 2 major Star Wars reveal
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Episode 5 Decommissioned.
It seems Bad Batch and The Mandalorian both fell for the idea of including Easter Eggs from the Star Wars franchise in several of their episodes. Whenever a new character is needed, it looks like the shows feature a character from a previous Star Wars project.
Enter Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 5 titled Decommissioned. The episode included two major reveals from other Star Wars projects, and a hint of what was to come next in the series … which could also be a reveal from another Star Wars character.
For the most part, this episode was trivial. The Bad Batch a group of warped clones traveled to the planet Corellia to retrieve a Tactical Droid. They run into two scavengers (who are from previous Star Wars projects and must face off against a droid police force. In this battle, the Bad Batch calls on another group (who are from previous Star Wars projects).
And the whole episode ends on a cliffhanger that also looks like a tease to a Star Wars character from a previous show or movie. So let’s talk about these returns and the teaser and what that means for the franchise.
Roger, Roger the Droids are back in Star Wars
So, the first major reveal of this episode was the Army of Droids, considered the villains of the Clone Wars series and the previous trilogy. The droids still fought for the Separatists in the previous trilogy, working to fight the clone troopers. But when the Clone Wars ended, the Droid Army was decommissioned and sent to a junkyard.
Using the Tactical Droid, the Bad Batch convinces the remaining soldiers of the Droid Army to come back to life and help them fight off a police force that had them locked in a corner.
It has long been known that Clone Troopers would soon turn their backs on the Republic and become Soldiers of the Empire. This is the first time that we have seen the army of droids helping our heroes rather than acting like villains. It’s fun to see these droids coming back too, as we never really see them outside of the previous trilogy and Clone Wars. We never see them appear in the original trilogy or the following trilogy. So it was a welcome return.
Who were the sisters in episode 5 of Bad Batch?
As the Bad Batch tries to find the Tactical Droid’s head, two sisters show up to steal it from the Bad Batch. We later learn that the two contraband sisters are Trace and Rafa Martez who appeared in the final season of The Clone Wars.
The Martez sisters played a major role in the final season of Clone Wars, as they helped keep Ahsoka Tano safe after his departure from the Jedi Order. Ahsoka spent time smuggling with the sisters. She tried to hide her identity from them, but accidentally revealed that she was a Jedi, which changed their relationship.
During the Clone Wars, the Martez sisters decide to leave the planet Coruscant to escape the war. They said they would be leaving on another mission and asked Ahsoka to join them. She refused.
So now they’re here, smuggling tactical droids. The sisters said in the Bad Batch episode that they want the tactical droid head so they can learn how to defeat the clones to fight the Empire. So clearly, even if they wanted to escape the war, they are back.
The Martez sisters seem to have a role to play moving forward, also explain below with the cliffhanger. So it was clear that we were going to see them come back and use this tactical droid information. While their return might seem like a shrugging moment, it could have a major implication for the future of the series.
Cliffhanger Who are the Martez sisters for?
At the end of the episode, we see a brief scene where the Martez sisters talk to an unknown man who appears through a Holocron. The sisters say they have the head of a tactical droid and have received help from a unique group of clones.
But we don’t see the number. He appears to be wearing some sort of cape or robe. The episode then goes black.
My immediate thoughts were that the person is probably Senator Bail Organa, who led the rebellion against the Empire. The brief view of the dress we get is reminiscent of the same dress and cape that Organa wears in the previous trilogy and Clone Wars.
But is there a chance it might be someone else Obi-Wan Kenobi? We know Kenobi is going to be appearing in his own Disney + series in a year or two, so it wouldn’t hurt to start setting up this storyline even though it’s supposed to take place around 10 years after the Bad Batch.
Still, it’s interesting, we ended up with a cliffhanger for the character reveal. Is a Bail Organa comeback really an interesting cliffhanger? Does it really bring the fans back? Or would Obi-Wan Kenobi be a more appreciated comeback?
Seeing the Martez sisters return the week after seeing Jabbas Palace’s Bib Fortune on Bad Batch last week made me want to roll my eyes. Do we need all those Easter eggs and returns? But alas, Star Wars deceived me again. The possibility of Bail Organa or Obi-Wan Kenobi returning to the animated world of Star Wars is exciting.
