The legendary actor who turned down the chance to be Doctor Who and regretted it





Doctor Who is widely regarded as one of the greatest series ever to be seen on British television. Sci-Fi Fantasy is one of the few shows that could claim to be as popular overseas as it is in the UK – in 2013, Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary episode aired simultaneously in over 75 countries, on six continents. However, even with this level of popularity, one of Britain’s most beloved actors was still able to resist the lure of becoming the Time Lord. Hugh Grant revealed in a interview in 2007, he was once offered the chance to play Doctor Who in a reboot of the series.



MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here. The 60-year-old actor said, “I was offered the role of the Doctor a few years ago and I was very flattered. The danger with these things is that it’s only when you see him in there. ‘screen you think,’ Damn, that was good, why did I say no? ‘ But then, knowing myself, I would probably make a mess. “I’m in talks about a single role. I’d rather be a villain. They’re always more fun.”



Get the latest London news straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen. The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever. You can download it on Android here and apple here. This was later confirmed in 2013 by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies in an interview with the BBC. I’ve always wanted to work with Hugh Grant. Always, Davies said. I literally offered him Doctor Who in 2004. I told him that and he said ‘really ?!’ He didn’t know. I love it. I think he’s one of the best British actors. I’m pretty serious about it. While Hugh Grant has yet to take on the role of Doctor Who (a role that ended up going to Christopher Eccleston at the time), he made a memorable appearance on the series as one of the incarnations of Doctors in 1999 The Curse of Fatal. Death alongside Rowan Atkinson and Richard E. Grant. Fortunately, even without Doctor Who on his CV, Hugh Grant has had an exceptional career that most actors could only dream of having, but there will always be the lingering question of “what if he accepts the role of Doctor Who?” “?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos