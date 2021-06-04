



Snooki! Photo: Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for BuzzFeed MTV network where you can watch Ridiculous, Ridiculous, or half an hour of Freshly Released Live before returning to a marathon show of Ridiculoushas just announced that it is diversifying its programming options by ordering a spin-off of Ridiculous. Specifically, Deadline reports that the network has just granted Jersey Shore Snooki star his own show, disorder, built from the same let’s make the internet farm some content for us model that made Rob Dyrdeks show a very cheap and very steadfast part of MTV’s programming strategy over the past few years. Concretely, it looks like disorderwhich will also star Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray as a loyal cadre of Snookis panelists will focus primarily on romance and dating chess i.e. everything from awkward proposals to parties gone awry and cheaters caught red-handed. This is in contrast to the another ridiculous spin-0ff, Delight, which is all about feeding, or the mothership show, which is basically all we can milk within 30 minutes of off the internet, with accompanying commentary so that we can say what we were doing was transformative. The merits of Ridiculous strategy, as they are, has been examined quite comprehensively in recent yearsbasically the show costs very little time or money to produce, and network ratings only increase as they are released he. It will be interesting to see if the Snookis show, fueled by true star power from MTV, can emerge from the massive shadow of its parent series, however; Delight usually only manages to get on the air for a few hours a week, crowded with a Dyr wavedeks endless watch. Hopefully the proposal to see Snooki and Tori Spelling leave Oh shit it’s crazy after dummy parachutes in a volcano as part of a wedding proposition gone wrong will help distinguish series from constant encroachment Ridiculous drop.

