Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures bring Roblox launch party | Business

SAN MATEO, Calif. And LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 4, 2021–

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing together millions of people through shared experiences, and Warner Bros. Pictures today announced an immersive, virtual launch party celebrating the highly anticipated summer film event, In the heights, adapted from the multi-talented Broadway hit musical Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed by visionary Jon M. Chu of Rich and crazy Asians.

The first of its kind Roblox launch party brings the music, dance and Latin American culture of the iconic Washington Heights movie district to the Roblox Metaverse, and on June 11, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. PDT, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in what is expected to be the biggest flash virtual mob ever.

In the heights is a story about the community, said Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and songwriter of In the heights. Roblox promotes an amazing and diverse community on its platform. What better place to host a launch party, where everyone can experience what it’s like to dance the streets of Washington Heights with the world by your side? Glad to see the fans come together and share the experience in this way.

In the heights follows the story of sympathetic Washington Heights winery owner Usnavi, who saves every penny of his daily grind as he and his tight-knit community hope, imagine and sing for a better life. Visitors to the Virtual Quarter can hang out by the corner store Usnavis, contribute murals, and watch behind-the-scenes videos and interviews, including a dance tutorial from the movie choreographer. Additionally, visitors can collect virtual items directly inspired by the film through fun, interactive mini-games and treasure hunts, as well as three exclusive Metaverse emotes.

On June 10 starting at 10 a.m. PDT (and running on time throughout the day), the space will transform into Lights observation party where the cast will host a question-and-answer session and share an exclusive clip before the film’s premiere.

On June 11 starting at 10 a.m. PDT (and running on time throughout the day with the main event taking place at 6 p.m. PDT), visitors can participate in the Virtual virtual flash, a special synchronized and choreographed dance performed together, as in the film.

We are delighted to bring the dynamism and creativity of In the heights at the Metaverse, immersing the Roblox community in the music, art and dance of Latin American culture and the Washington Heights neighborhood, said Christina Wootton, vice president of brand partnerships at Roblox. In the heights on Roblox is a prime example of our deep partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures to create experiences that engage our collective audience and bring together millions of people from around the world where they can feel like a part of the film.

Roblox’s immersive experiences like In the heights offer people a way to enjoy their favorite entertainment with friends in the Metaverse. Roblox Experiences offer entertainment brands a whole new way to interact with and attract new fans; from previewing a new movie or TV show to reimagining a fictional place in the virtual world. For more information and to join the In the heights Launch party on Roblox, click on here.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to create a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil and diverse community that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

About In the heights

In the heights fuses the kinetic music and lyrics of Lin-Manuel Mirandas with director Jon M. Chus, a keen and genuine eye for storytelling to capture a world out of place, yet universal in its experience. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, singer / songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits. Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegra Hudes, based on the musical play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegra Hudes book, and the concept of Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick as executive producers.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a 5000 Broadway / Barrio Grrrl! / Likely Story / SGS Pictures Production, a film by Jon M. Chu, In the heights. Scheduled for release on June 10, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

