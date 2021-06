Vivek Verma: Independent music broke Bwood’s barrier

Singer, songwriter and musician Vivek Verma believes that aiming only for Bollywood acts as a barrier for any young talent, instead, in the beginning, one should focus more on independent music. In the pandemic, when fewer movies are produced and more movies are released on OTT, we hardly have any songs, so the indie music storyline is very bright. He broke the Bollywood barrier, says the singer who was among the hit tracks composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Currently, at his parents’ place in Gautam Buddh Nagar (UP), he is working on his next independent piece. I released two independent songs as a singer-songwriter on my YT channel while two were released on new labels. Each of them organically generated 250-300,000 views each, which gives me a lot of self-confidence. Himeshji also promised me a song about his composition, he said. Vivek has also been credited as a music producer or musician for hit songs like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Aap the Mausiiquii, Teraa Suroor and horror movie Saansein all with Himesh. You see, I am primarily a musician and a sound engineer by training. Thus, I make the best use of my skills in all departments, whether it is singing, composition, instrumentation or music production. Each project is a learning experience for me, he said. Originally from Calcutta, Vivek also learned the music of Beneras gharana under guru-shishya parampara. First, two years in my hometown then in Beneras, I learned classical music from Ganesh Prasad Mishra, disciple and son of veteran thumri samrat Mahadev Prasad Mishra. My other gurus were Anil Acharya and Sanjeev Mukherjee. I also trained in western music. After class 12, he had the opportunity to sing along with singer Shaan at a performance in Pune. I went for 2-4 days but didn’t come back for 4 years. My first job as a music composer was a Sufi album which had the legendary Hariharan and Aman Trikha as a singer. Then I met Himeshji through the CEO of his company Andy (Singh) bhaiya and since then I have worked with him. Finally sharing what inspired him, he said, Once at school I was rejected for a competition so I was in class VI. It was then that I realized I needed to learn, and it continues to this day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos