Comedic actor Tiffany Haddish to play Olympic champion Florence Griffith Joyner – OlympicTalk





Actor and comedian Tiffany haddish will play the Olympic champion Florence Griffith Joyner, perhaps better known as Flo-Jo, in an upcoming biopic. Haddish, an Emmy winner for her performance as the host of Saturday Night Live, said in a statement that Griffith Joyner was one of her childhood idols. I can't wait to tell Flo-Jos' story the right way, Haddish said, according to Date line. My goal with this film is to let the younger generations know that my she-ro Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to date, has existed. Griffith Joyner won five Olympic medals and two world championship medals in the 1980s, also setting world records in the 100 and 200 meters in 1988 which are still in effect today. She is one of five women to win gold in the 100, 200 and 4 × 100 relays at the same Olympics, although no one has done so since Flo-Jos' 1984 performance. With a style as remarkable as her speed, Flo-Jo became a pop culture icon with her long nails and one-legged bodysuits, as she called them. Her inspired outfits Serena williams catsuit at the Australian Open earlier this year and BeyonceHalloween costume 2018. She died in 1998 at the age of 38 from an epileptic seizure in her sleep. Haddish, who appeared on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show for three seasons before becoming the star of Girls Trip, is also one of the film's five producers, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou of game1, the studio behind the project, and Melanie Clark by Elle Ready Productions. The final producer is Al Joyner, famous athletics trainer and widower of Griffith Joyners, who has already started training Haddish for the role. I'm excited to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project, Joyner said. Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure, she is incredibly dedicated, focused and committed to accurately portraying the spirit of Florence, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope this film touches everyone who sees it and inspires people to be the change the world desperately needs right now. Haddish is also working with game1 on a documentary series and podcast related to the project, which does not yet have a name or release date. Olympic hurdler Clay queen (not Harrison) posted the announcement on her Instagram account, excited and hoping to become an understudy for the film.







