Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens with new experiences





When it reopens on June 26, 2021, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood at the world-famous cinema grounds in Burbank, Calif., Will offer fans new ways to experience some of their favorite TV and movie franchises. Photos courtesy of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Already a Travel advisor Winner of the Traveler’s Choice award and recognized as one of the top 25 attractions in the United States, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour is now more fun than ever with the “Storytelling Showcase” and a new interactive grand finale, “Action and Magic Done Here.” “ “Entertainment is all about connecting with fans, and we’re delighted to welcome guests back to the tour after a hiatus of over 15 months,” said Warner Bros. vice president and general manager. Studio Tour, Danny Kahn. “Our new experiences will take guests on a journey through our history, how we bring stories to life and celebrate the DC Universe and the Wizarding World.” The new “Storytelling Showcase” allows guests to experience the world of Warner Bros. film, television and animation titles, as well as technological innovations created during its nearly 100-year history. Clients can even take a selfie with a replica of the studio’s iconic water tower as they walk along an aerial view of the studio’s expansive grounds. After visiting the working studio with an expert guide, they will arrive at step 48: Script to Screen (the interactive soundstage of the tour), where they can immerse themselves in cinematic technology – not to mention the Central Perk set. of “Friends” and Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment in “The Big Bang Theory”. They can also have a coffee in a real Central Perk Café. Starting at stage 48, guests will proceed to the ‘Action and Magic Done Here’ grand finale, where they will experience the DC Universe filled with superheroes and villains and uncover some of the magical secrets of the Harry potter and Fantastic beasts movies with all new interactive experiences, props, costumes and memorable photo opportunities. DC fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to step into Batman’s Secret Lair and explore the all-new Batcave, where they can see the authentic Batmobile from Tim Burton’s original “Batman” (1989), the Tumbler from “The Dark Knight” (2008) and the Batwing from “Batman v. Superman ”(2016). New photo ops include Hestia’s Lasso from “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020), the costumes worn by Jared Leto and Margot Robbie as Joker and Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad” (2016) and the actual doors to Arkham Asylum featured in Joel Schumacher’s “Batman and Robin” (1997). Additionally, fans will see props and costumes from “Aquaman” (2018) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021). Budding witches and wizards will find themselves magically transported to recreated settings from the wizarding world. Here they can try their hand at potions making, take a photo in Harry’s cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive, be surrounded by magical Hogwarts acceptance letters in the Dursleys fireplace, test their choreography skills. wand and learn about magical creatures. in Newt Scamander’s Magical Creatures Shed. Last but not least, a new sorting ceremony will ensure that everyone is sorted into the correct Hogwarts house in the recreated Great Hall set. At the end of the tour, guests will visit an exhibit of iconic Warner Bros. treasures. ‘ Top Rated “Awards Season Celebration” movies and TV shows. This new exhibit highlights iconic accessories and costumes from the studio’s collection, including the jersey worn by the late Chadwick Boseman to portray Jackie Robinson in “42” (2013), a miniature airship detailed from “Blade Runner”. Ridley Scott (1982), and trombone Robert Preston played the role of Professor Harold Hill in the 1962 musical “The Music Man”. A brand new Warner Bros. store Studio in the Visitor Center offers the only in-person shopping experience with exclusive products from Warner Bros. movies and TV shows. In the Personalization area, fans can choose options that include engraving their name. on a wand or replica. Later this year, guests will also be able to access merchandise from the studio’s online store. The Studio Tour will be open on the weekend from June 26 to July 11, 2021, with tours also offered on July 5. From July 15, the Studio Tour will operate five days a week (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays). Tours depart every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and advance reservations are required. Tickets cost $ 69 for adults (11 and over) and $ 59 for children (5 to 10). A special rate of $ 57 is available to residents of Southern California until September 30, 2021 (weekdays only). Click on here for more information.







