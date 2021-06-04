Brad Ingelsby, Creator of “Mare of Easttown,” Closes Global Deal with HBO

Casey Bloys has had a long period of Happy Mondays.

The steady growth in viewership and buzz for “Mare of Easttown” during its seven week Sunday night airing has been good news for HBO’s chief content officer and HBO Max. Kate Winslet’s murder mystery made its mark just as HBO’s parent company was once again embroiled in a massive corporate transition with the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger deal that shocked the industry last month.

“Mare” is the latest in a series of successful and buzzy series delivered over the past few years by Bloys and his programming team. The toll is impressive considering the drama that has taken place behind the scenes at HBO and other former Time Warner units since the sale to AT&T in 2018.

“Despite all the mergers and reorganizations, the HBO team has remained united. Many of us have been together for over 15 years, ”says Bloys. Variety. “We keep doing our thing of trying to keep that brand promise for HBO. When a show like ‘Mare’ comes along and feels like it’s going full blast, it’s really rewarding.

HBO was so impressed with “Mare” that they entered into an exclusive three-year global television deal with Brad Ingelsby, the veteran screenwriter who created the series and served as showrunner and executive producer. Ingelsby brought the project to HBO with Winslet on board. Bloys had never worked with Ingelsby before, but the experience on “Mare” was so strong that they were eager to keep it in the fold for television.

Brad Ingelsby, creator of “Mare of Easttown”

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

“Brad just did a fantastic job on ‘Mare’,” said Bloys. “It was a great collaboration. “

The new deal is sure to spark more speculation about a possible second installment of “Mare,” which features Winslet as a police detective working in a small town in Pennsylvania. The series was designed as a one-off limited series, and Bloys is doing their best to temper expectations for a season 2, but there’s no doubt that the door isn’t firmly closed either.

“If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that looked like he was on the same level, I think everyone would be open to that,” Bloys said. “At the moment, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait and see if they find something they’re dying to say.

Bloys reinforces when pressed again: “I don’t even have the slightest idea that there is going to be a timeline” for making a decision on season 2. “Usually we take the initiative from our creators” , did he declare. “There weren’t any real conversations about what a season 2 would look like.”

Winslet previously worked with HBO as the star of the 2011 miniseries “Mildred Pierce”. Bloys admits that the intricately drawn character of Mare Sheehan (and her Pennsylvania accent) was a special undertaking for the Oscar-winning actor.

“I think Mare put her claws into Kate – she’s been open about it,” Bloys said. “But there’s a long way to go between that and ‘Let’s start over.’ The story has to be there and the reason for making it has to be there. HBO has already taken that path with ‘Big Little Lies,’ the limited series. 2017 Reese Witherspoon-Nicole Kidman which got so excited that a second season was assembled in 2019.

“Mare” adds to a solid roster of shows that HBO has presented in recent years, at a time when competition for high-profile and talented television projects has never been fiercer. HBO was also the subject of a lot of “What Now” headlines when “Game of Thrones” ceased airing in 2019. “,” Euphoria “,” Watchmen “,” Lovecraft Country “,” I May Destroy You ”,“ Chernobyl ”and“ Big Little Lies ”.

Additionally, Bloys was commissioned last year to oversee original content for streamer HBO Max in addition to his HBO duties. HBO Max got off to a slow start during the height of the COVID lockdown, but this year, so far, has proven to be a viable launch pad for the series with the heat behind the original “The Flight Attendant” , “Hacks” and “Made for Love”.

The momentum for HBO Max is gratifying for Bloys as there has been so much talk about expanding streaming and the potential for it to hurt the golden HBO brand. The company’s decision to have Warner Bros. ‘ The entire 2020 theatrical roster has day and date premieres in theaters and on HBO Max has also become a mainstream topic.

“There have been a lot of conversations about things other than programming around HBO Max,” Bloys said. “The focus on shows has been somewhat subsumed by the conversation surrounding other areas of the business.”

“For ‘Flight Attendant’ and ‘Hacks’ to have been incredibly well received by critics and to have two shows competing at that level – it’s really impressive,” he said. (Noting that “Hacks” star Jean Smart also played a role in “Mare,” Bloys jokes, “I’m going to put Jean Smart on every show.”)

Now that HBO Max has passed its first anniversary (the service bowed on May 27, 2020), Bloys believes that concerns about brand confusion between HBO and its brother Max have eased, especially for manufacturers.

“As people interact with HBO Max and understand that HBO is one of the programming services out there, they understand how it lives within HBO Max. Messaging becomes easier.

The distinctions between an HBO series and HBO Max are barely set in stone, Bloys said, but Max aims for larger, younger “Flight Attendant” stories while HBO remains home to shows that highlight “Different voices that you don’t hear elsewhere and very risky shows in their own way,” Bloys says. “Having that North Star for us is really helpful.”

“Hacks,” which features Smart as a veteran stand-up comedian on the flip side of his career, could have gone both ways. “Of course ‘Hacks’ could have been on HBO,” he said.

Getting HBO Max off the ground was the top priority of the AT&T diet. As the company’s image is set to change again, Bloys sees no sign that this will change with the arrival of Discovery – far from it.

Bloys met the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, on June 1, after the longtime Discovery leader called a town hall for WarnerMedia employees. At this early stage, there aren’t many details they are allowed to discuss under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. (After two years of toil through the AT&T acquisition from 2016 to 2018, Bloys is familiar with this exercise.) But Bloys said he was encouraged by Zaslav’s palpable enthusiasm for content creation.

“He’s very excited about the complementary nature of the programming that each company will bring” to the Warner Bros. Extended Discovery. “We don’t know exactly how (Zaslav) plans to set it all up – this will all come later. You really can’t go into that level of detail.

Bloys keeps many HBO and WarnerMedia insiders on the lookout for the upcoming transition again. “It can be scary,” he admits. But he also points to the gyrations across the media and entertainment landscape as an indication that this isn’t just a WarnerMedia problem.

“It’s across the industry. The upheaval is not limited to us, ”said Bloys. “Any company that does programming is going to go through this. The only thing we can control is to deliver the best programming that we think is worthy of the HBO brand. Change at this level and at this speed across the industry can be overwhelming. We need to accept that the industry is in a historic period of change and focus on what we are here for.