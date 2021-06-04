Samantha is an actress known for making commercial and glamorous films. But now she has changed course and made films that allow her to act.

As part of it, she has now directed The Family Man 2 series which has opened up to solid reception everywhere. Sam plays a terrorist in the series and his role receives rave reviews from audiences.

From fans to Bollywood media, Sam is congratulated on another level. Some of the biggest Hindi media have praised Sam for his intense role as Raji.

Now that the show has gone viral and is a hit, we need to see what kind of deals Sam will get in Bollywood.

