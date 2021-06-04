‘The Office’ actor Steve Carell was once in a McDonald’s commercial





A video of Office Actor Steve Carell featured in an old McDonalds TV commercial reappeared decades later on TikTok. The video was re-uploaded on May 20, 2021. McDonalds $ 3 for all Advertising with Carell was also previously posted on youtube: In the TV commercial, Carell featured a new $ 3 for all promotion for McDonalds: Introducing the McDonalds $ 3-For-All. Just three dollars for it all. The triple taste of a McDonalds cheeseburger, a big order of fries and a classic average Coke. I can see you are amazed. Who wouldn’t, with a big, beefy cheeseburger, a big order of fries, and a classic medium coke, all for just $ 3? McDonalds $ 3 for everyone. Three great tastes. Three little dollars. But hurry up. It will be gone before you know it. What you want is what you get at McDonalds today, yes! It’s not clear when the ad aired, however a Facebook post indicated that it may have been around 1990. Chicken Browns Besides McDonalds advertising, Carell has also appeared in an old TV commercial for Browns Chicken, in which he promoted the company’s new cholesterol-free dough: According to the YouTube channel, BrownsChickenArchive, it was Carell’s first commercial in 1989: Steve Carell was cast as the character actor in this commercial which was shot at a Browns Chicken restaurant in Chicago. At the time, it was thought that Steve was studying theater with the Chicago Second City troupe. It was Steve’s first commercial! Michael Scott calls Wendys Carells’ involvement in old TV commercials might remind some The Office fans of specific moments on the show. In his portrayal of Dunder Mifflins Scranton office manager Michael Scott, he apparently appreciated McDonalds Filet-O-Fish Sandwich. He also once called a fast food restaurant without realizing it. The time has come in Chair Model, which was Season 4, Episode 14. In the episode, Scott is saddened to learn that a woman he had never met had apparently passed away. He had barely seen it in an office furniture catalog as a chair model. In an effort to cheer him up, he asks his employees to arrange a date with a woman. Kevin Malone, played by actor Brian Baumgartner, gives Scott the number of a woman allegedly named Wendy. Hot juicy redhead Wendy says Scott as he begins to dial the number. The number led to a Wendys fast food restaurant. Later in the episode, a depressed Scott is offered a potential date with another woman by another employee, to which Scott responses: Oh really? What’s her name, Burger King? In short, Carell has indeed starred in old commercials for McDonalds and Browns Chicken. His character in The Office also had many references to fast food.

