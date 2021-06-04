North Hollywood High quintet rocked in May to win National Science Bowl competition – Daily News

Well, they did. After three consecutive years so close to a second place and two third places, the North Hollywood High Science Bowl team won the national championship last month for exceptionally intelligent kids.

They took on the brightest students from 63 high schools across the country and passed them all. So, let’s give up for Captain Albert Zhang and team members Lydia Qin, Eric Yoon, Theo Dupont and Shion Murakawa.

It was their Super Bowl, an extremely intense competition sponsored by the US Department of Energy. What intensity? Listen to this.

“The question that came to my mind was an earth science question on the ‘stishovite’ mineral,” said science professor Altair Maine, who coached the team. “Eric (Yoon) had to know the formula, formation and crystal system.

“He had 20 seconds to answer each of the three-part questions,” Maine said. “I’m a geologist and it’s a moderately obscure mineral that most people have never heard of, but Eric got all the answers right.”

Maine may be the only science teacher in the country who never went to high school. He skipped it and went straight to college at age 11. It helps when you have parents who were both rocket scientists at NASA.

A few of his professors at Cal State University in Los Angeles believed the calm little boy sitting at the back of the auditorium was just the child of someone in class who didn’t have daycare. They didn’t realize he was a student until they started taking the midterm test, and Maine asked for one. He succeeded.

The older students were nice to him, but socially he hung out with a different crowd in college – 13 to 15 year olds on the same fast lane he was at 11. At 16, he entered Caltech College. He could have gone anywhere after graduation and made a lot of money.

Instead, at age 20, he became a science teacher at North Hollywood High. If you think he had a higher calling to teach, forget him. He loved to teach, but was more interested in summer vacation.

His team doesn’t buy it. They know he eats and sleeps, this is an opportunity to challenge and motivate them. “He is an amazing coach and teacher,” said Lydia Qin, speaking on behalf of the team.

Zhang will go to Stanford next year, Yoon to Cornell, Murakawa to MIT, and DuPont to UC Berkeley. Qin is a junior, so she has one more year to make a choice.

“I’m assuming she’ll be entering every college she applies to, so probably anywhere she wants in a year,” Maine said.

Preparing for competition this year on Zoom, rather than meeting face to face in class, was a challenge, but nothing the team couldn’t overcome.

“We missed our after-school meetings and doing fun things together, but nothing was going to stop us from winning after being so close,” Qin said.

I asked Scion Murakawa how does it feel to be super smart on campus? Were they treated differently? Were there any drawbacks? None, they said. Intelligent is a relative term.

“I feel like I’m surrounded by people who are very intelligent in general, humanities and athletically talented,” said Scion. “I have never felt smarter than other people. I am surrounded by very cool people.

The coolest and smartest being team captain Zhang, who was unable to attend the Zoom meeting we had last week because he is studying 16 hours a day to be part of the USA team. biology which will participate this summer in the International Biology Olympiad.

He is one of 20 students across the United States invited to try, with only five being chosen to compete. He made the team last year and won a gold medal, Maine said, adding that he liked Zhang’s chances of a repeat.

“He knows even more this year. It’s very bright and focused, but it’s not a one-dimensional scientific machine. He has many other interests, like all these children.

“He’s a nice guy, but he’s also a genius who works his butt,” Maine said.

In a few months, the coach and captain will go to lunch and choose the captain for next year’s team. They will talk about the smartest kids on the B team, the lucky seniors and the A students straight out of college.

Ultimately, who makes Team A comes down to one thing, Maine said. Deserved.

Who is going to break down the “Stishovite” mineral in 20 seconds and bring the National Science Trophy back to North Hollywood High?

Dennis McCarthy’s column airs Sunday. He can be contacted at [email protected]