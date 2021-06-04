Bollywood Roundup: Shama Sikander, Swara Bhasker, Yami Gautam, and more …

Shama Sikander plants tree at home to celebrate World Environment Day

Bombay– Actress Shama Sikander planted a tree the day before World Environment Day, which falls on June 5.

Shama, who has spoken often about environmental and balance issues, believes now is a good time to pay attention to our surroundings.

“The essence of this day can be felt in a miserable way right now. The current pandemic is an excellent representation of the imbalance that humans have created in the environment. Plants have enriched and protected the environment in many ways. I decided to plant a tree in order to contribute to the well-being of the environment in a humble and modest way, ”she told IANS.

The actress stressed that a contribution to the environment right now will help generations to come.

“People who are happy and live longer are often seen as more connected to nature and this is supported by research in the major blue areas of the earth. Let’s all plant trees and take care of them. In fact, they look after generations. Let’s follow the protocols and get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. It is a war against the virus and we must defeat it at all costs because we can, ”Shama said.

Swara Bhasker meets Krsna Solo, singer of “Tanu Weds Manu”, in a short film

Bombay– Actress Swara Bhasker will be part of a project with singer Krsna Solo after almost a decade when they work together in the upcoming short film “Dobara Alvida”.

Swara’s role as Payal Jassi Gill became popular in Aanand L. Rai’s 2011 release “Tanu Weds Manu”, which featured Krishna’s hit song “Rangrez”.

“A song always enhances the images we see on screen and the song of ‘Dobara Alvida’ is an absolutely moving melody that will touch you instantly. Finding Krishna after ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ is great because he is a very talented singer. Trust him to capture the true essence of the film, ”Swara said.

Directed by Shashank Shekhar Singh, “Dobara Alvida” also features Gulshan Deviah and will be released on June 8th.

Yami Gautam marries director of Uri Aditya Dhar

Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam announced on Friday that she had married “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

The wedding took place on Friday. Yami shared a photo from their wedding location and said they were both private individuals and preferred to get married in the presence of family and close friends.

“‘In your light I learn to love – Rumi’. With the blessing of our family, we got married today in an intimate wedding ceremony. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we begin the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya, “Yami said in an Instagram post.

The actress was inundated with congratulatory messages in the comments section of friends and fans.

Among the Bollywood colleagues who hosted the actress were Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and Vikrant Massey.

On the job front, Yami has “Dasvi,” “A Thursday,” and “Bhoot Police” coming up, in addition to a few businesses that have yet to be announced.

Alia’s photos from yesterday and today make Jacqueline ‘aww’

Bombay– Actress Alia Bhatt shared two photos on social media on Friday, which made many hearts melt.

Alia posted two photos on Instagram. The first has her wearing a yellow ensemble with daffodil prints and a hat. The second photo is from his childhood. In both photographs, she is sitting on the beach.

“Because it doesn’t matter who we are,” Alia wrote in the caption, with a cloudy sky with sunshine emoji.

Alia’s friends in the industry couldn’t help but gush about the photographs in the comments section.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: “Awww”

Writer and director Tahira Kashyap dropped a few heart emojis.

Alia’s mother and actress Soni Razdan said: “Awww baby”.

The actress will soon be seen in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We will also see her in the adventure “Brahmastra” by Ayan Mukerji, “RRR” by the director of “Baahubali” SS Rajamouli and “Takht” by Karan Johar.

She’s also set to become a producer with “Darlings,” a mother-daughter drama that stars alongside Shefali Shah. Alia is co-producing the film with Shah Rukh Khan. (IANS)