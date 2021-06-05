Connect with us

Coachella Festival presale passes sell out hours after they go on sale – Daily Bulletin

Even a pandemic can’t keep Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival stop.

Southern California’s most famous festival sold out all of its advanced sale passes for its twin weekends in April 2022 after just a few hours on Friday June 4, and that was one of the most promising signs of the return of the festival to fans after it was postponed several times in the past year due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The festival announced its return expected in 2022 earlier this week and when he put his first set of tickets on sale ($ 449 to $ 499 plus GA fees and $ 929 to $ 1,049 plus VIP fees), fans were ready to buy them, even if that meant their accounts banking were pretty much taking a big hit.

They were ready for the rush and stress of buying tickets after not having had this experience for a year.

Hello, blue man, my old friend. I have come to wait with you again. Wait, why are you running so slowly? Hurry up!

Coachella fans were thrilled to see the little blue runner again on the waiting room screen before they could access tickets. When the little blue guy is running from one end of the screen to the other, that’s when a person can buy them.

And, proving that some things never change, the fuzzy little man was slower than ever.

We did our own spot check on wait times. We selected the Weekend 1 option from 10 a.m. and at 11:23 a.m. our blue man had only reached halfway through the screen.

Weekend 2 passes were easier to obtain. We selected the week 2 option around 10:25 am and at 10:49 am we were directed to a secondary screen to purchase.

When the Blue Man made his way through the screen for fans, they were ready to celebrate the success of having these sweet passes.

Shortly after 11 a.m., some Twitter users reported that Weekend 1 was full.

But there was still hope. The festival tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. that there were still pass options available for Weekend 2.

But the hope lasted 19 minutes longer. At 2:16 p.m. on Friday, the festival announced that there were no more early-sale passes.

Fans who have kept their 2020 passes will be able to use them in 2022 and some were very happy that they didn’t have to queue this time around.

The festival returns on April 15-17 and 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Typically, the Goldenvoice festival promoter releases an allocated amount of tickets for the Coachella presale in the summer and makes the rest available after the festival lineup releases in January.



