Coachella Festival presale passes sell out hours after they go on sale – Daily Bulletin
Even a pandemic can’t keep Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival stop.
Southern California’s most famous festival sold out all of its advanced sale passes for its twin weekends in April 2022 after just a few hours on Friday June 4, and that was one of the most promising signs of the return of the festival to fans after it was postponed several times in the past year due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
The festival announced its return expected in 2022 earlier this week and when he put his first set of tickets on sale ($ 449 to $ 499 plus GA fees and $ 929 to $ 1,049 plus VIP fees), fans were ready to buy them, even if that meant their accounts banking were pretty much taking a big hit.
Things are going strong today then Coachella on Friday. My bank account pic.twitter.com/LSJAV86g5N
– (@ezhaaxD) June 1, 2021
Coachella is going to break the bank this morning and I can’t be more comfortable with it
– promiscuous pap (@lilmaani) June 4, 2021
all of a sudden i have no problem withdrawing money from my savings #Coachella # week-end1
– lexx (@__alexisnicole) June 4, 2021
They were ready for the rush and stress of buying tickets after not having had this experience for a year.
I miss the urgency of using 2 computers and a cell phone to queue for Coachella tickets
– Michael (@miketheNPC) June 4, 2021
Me tryna cop Coachella tickets in 18min pic.twitter.com/n1opAhyBDv
– Dominiqueee (@_dombreeezy) June 4, 2021
I haven’t had Coachella thrills for so long. As it is a good stress.
– LJ (@lj_bau) June 4, 2021
Hello, blue man, my old friend. I have come to wait with you again. Wait, why are you running so slowly? Hurry up!
Coachella fans were thrilled to see the little blue runner again on the waiting room screen before they could access tickets. When the little blue guy is running from one end of the screen to the other, that’s when a person can buy them.
I missed the little blue man online for the Coachella site
– migster (@sithlordmigs) June 4, 2021
long without seeing, little blue guy pic.twitter.com/ltGnQcLKTY
– alexander siu #sss (@siushi) June 4, 2021
i have never been so happy to see this little guy #coachella pic.twitter.com/jRZCjk9HYO
– Lindsay Nostaja (@lindsaynostaja) June 4, 2021
And, proving that some things never change, the fuzzy little man was slower than ever.
I’ve been lining up for Coachella tickets since exactly 10:00 a.m. MST and my little blue guy hasn’t budged at all yet. pic.twitter.com/OGipVUuiXj
– Mélissa Rogers (@melzarooo) June 4, 2021
Coachella’s little man running blue has absolutely no athleticism
– WizzWRLD999 (@Realist_LeWyatt) June 4, 2021
I keep seeing people getting their Coachella tickets, but my little blue man hasn’t budged for about 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/1wFqrDiN1p
– dani (@DaniiSalazarr) June 4, 2021
We did our own spot check on wait times. We selected the Weekend 1 option from 10 a.m. and at 11:23 a.m. our blue man had only reached halfway through the screen.
Weekend 2 passes were easier to obtain. We selected the week 2 option around 10:25 am and at 10:49 am we were directed to a secondary screen to purchase.
When the Blue Man made his way through the screen for fans, they were ready to celebrate the success of having these sweet passes.
Secure Coachella Pass pic.twitter.com/qvqyTlXWvV
– Ken (@iBEkenny) June 4, 2021
I got my coachella ticket
– chris (@ChristianCoytss) June 4, 2021
I have them! I’m going home #coachella pic.twitter.com/YdNhxMcZMm
– j | yn (@itsME_HESSiCA) June 4, 2021
Shortly after 11 a.m., some Twitter users reported that Weekend 1 was full.
Coachella first weekend sold out
– Bri (@ PrettyBFlow320) June 4, 2021
Coachella Weekend 1 tickets appear to be sold out
– Jason Stevens (@jasonstevensss) June 4, 2021
Coachella weekend 1 already full after several hours. pic.twitter.com/0E5dROOn0Z
– viviheretotalk (@ viuviuheretota1) June 4, 2021
But there was still hope. The festival tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. that there were still pass options available for Weekend 2.
Very limited general admission for Weekend 2 + combined shuttle and VIP passes remain for purchase pic.twitter.com/c6rNtRKvtt
– Coachella (@coachella) June 4, 2021
But the hope lasted 19 minutes longer. At 2:16 p.m. on Friday, the festival announced that there were no more early-sale passes.
Passes are no longer available. 315 days before seeing us again pic.twitter.com/3Xtp8Ff8ou
– Coachella (@coachella) June 4, 2021
Fans who have kept their 2020 passes will be able to use them in 2022 and some were very happy that they didn’t have to queue this time around.
Best feeling is not having to worry about getting Coachella tickets because we never sold ours last year !! pic.twitter.com/EZVU3VICTx
– firstiparkedmycar who knows Coachella (@ omgitzlu718) June 4, 2021
Don’t have to stress to get a Coachella ticket because I already have one
– Randy (@randycandyloks) June 4, 2021
The festival returns on April 15-17 and 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.
Typically, the Goldenvoice festival promoter releases an allocated amount of tickets for the Coachella presale in the summer and makes the rest available after the festival lineup releases in January.
