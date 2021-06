Virtual discussions to discuss the revitalization of the Granville Entertainment District

What kinds of activations, policies and strategies should be put in place to catalyze the revitalization of the Granville Entertainment District? A virtual forum, Reimagine Granville Street, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and Daily Hive, will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 to discuss the future of the street. Investments in the streets are needed to breathe new life into entertainment so that it can remain relevant for decades to come. Clear direction is needed now, as Vancouver’s arts, culture, retail and business sectors struggle to recover from the impact of the pandemic. The critical discussion will build on the vision for Granville Street outlined in a report released earlier this year by DVBIA and place-building firm Resonance Consultancy. They suggested mixed-use, commercial and primary redevelopments that bring new pedestrian traffic to the street, stimulating a dense cluster of dining establishments to form a “restaurant row” destination, reallocating road space for patios. permanent and wider sidewalks, redesigning the public realm, and activating the street with public art and major events and festivals. As a step towards achieving this goal, Vancouver city council is expected to vote next week on DVBIA’s proposal to temporarily close part of the GED to vehicles on weekends this summer. This would be a pilot street activation project for pedestrians. Chris Fair, President and CEO of Resonance, will begin the virtual forum with a presentation on this vision. This will be followed by a panel discussion chaired by moderator Karm Sumal, co-founder and CEO of Daily Hive. Panelists include Charles Gauthier (Past President and CEO of DVBIA), Christina Kuypers (Senior Vice President of Revenue Management, Exhibit and Location Based Entertainment for Cineplex), Nate Sabine (Director of Business Development of Blueprint) and Kristina Lao (artist; Music BC board member; Prolific Media Holdings). Participants will also have the opportunity to submit their own ideas and questions to the panel. Reinventing Granville Street When: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Or: Zoom webinar (link to send during registration). Subscribe by email to [email protected] before the session.

Cost: Release

