TRUE STORIES Dean Gus Dittmann: From Broadway to Hollywood

Note: This is the last in a series of three columns on the life of Gus Dean Dittmann. JTK

PT Barnum is often quoted as saying: I don’t care what the papers say about me as long as they spell my name correctly.

This was not true for Gus Dittmann. His last name was misspelled in more than half of the print materials I found in my research, from actual play programs, to promotional materials, to newspaper articles like Ditman, Dittman or Ditmann.

So in his case the quote from Barnum would be reversed, I don’t care how you spell my name as long as you speak good of me. What they did, of course.

Indeed, even her favorite stage name has seen some evolution over the years. He started out as Gus Dittmann, but, as he told Bob Friskel in a KC Kansan newspaper article, he went to Dean because his New York agent thought Gus or GD looked like a mechanic. .

Later in his career, he brought Gus back, passing by Dean Gus Dittmann. His longtime friends and family continued to call him GD throughout his life.

Dittmann’s health took a negative turn in the late 1960s when he developed diabetes. A Christian scientist, he refused treatment and found himself in a diabetic coma. He credited his niece, Diane, with convincing him to use insulin and manage his diabetes. Nonetheless, illness caused him to lose part of a foot in the early 1980s. Diane said this was the main factor that had caused him to lose a lot of weight at one point, down from 180 pounds. from its maximum of 300.

Over the years, Gus has wondered what he could have done if he hadn’t pursued show business. Here’s what he told the Springdale newspaper, Ark. in 1984:

There was a time when I thought about proposing a funeral for Dittmann, he told the reporter. At that time, I was supply minister for the Methodist Church and worked part-time in a funeral home. I also sang at the funeral. I could have done all the service of preaching, embalming, flowers and singing.

Dittmann was in Springdale to visit his sister, Connie Koffler, to whom he credits much of her success, calling her a pioneer in my career.

The article mentions his roles in The Music Man, Reuben, Reuben, Sunday Man and My Fair Lady on Broadway, his tour in Hello, Dolly and his performances for the Kings of Norway and Sweden. At this point, he’s played eight times for three presidents for Harry Truman.

In 1973, Dittmann moved to Los Angeles. The 1984 article mentioned his appearance in film and television, including Devlin’s connection with his best friend Rock Hudson, A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Ann Margaret and Treat Williams, and a starring role in The CBS Childrens Mystery. Theater.

Although an award-winning veteran of the scene, Dittmann told the Springdale newspaper he has yet to audition. No matter how much you’ve done in the past, you still have to fight the competition.

As for television, he said that because the episodes are shot over a 10 day period, it becomes essential to get a good first shot. He found it very rewarding to work with the cast and crew of Cheers (he played the justice of the peace who almost played Sam and Diane’s wedding in one episode and, in one episode later, a fake wedding to help. Sam to keep his bar).

He told the newspaper that Broadway had been very kind, but that he planned to end his career in television and film.

Because his roots were in Frontenac and he frequented KSTC, Dittmann frequently returned to Southeast Kansas. I mentioned in a previous column that he returned to star in Udells Printer 76 for Pittsburgs Centennial.

Last week I received phone calls about two more visits; the first of a 1965 KSCP Homecoming Queen candidate. She shared how exciting it was that, as the students were featured on the old Carney Auditorium stage, Dean Dittmann greeted them and circled around singing, standing around the corner in watching all the girls go by, the hit song from her Broadway role in The Happiest Guys.

The other was from Janeil Bryan, who was his driver when he returned in 1965 to take on the role of King David narrator, directed by the Pittsburg Centennial Choir, the PSU Symphonic Choir and the Oratorio Orchestra.

This visit was probably one of his last since he died in 1989, aged 57, in Los Angeles from a stroke. Memorials were held both there and at the Frontenacs Methodist Church, after which a private burial was held at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg.

Thinking back on that 1985 visit, Janeil said that despite all his notoriety, he was very down to earth, saying that he represented the behavior and values ​​of our region well.

As an example, she told me that after seeing her put a welcome bouquet of flowers in her room at the Holiday Inn, her daughter, Andra, decided to make her own bouquet of dandelions from welcome. Bryan said he certainly enjoyed the florist’s bouquet but was visibly moved by the dandelions.

