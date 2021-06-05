Drake Bell charged with attempt to endanger a child





Jared Drake Bell, a former star of the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, has been charged in Cleveland with attempting to endanger children and disseminating material harmful to children. Mr. Bell, 34, pleaded not guilty to both counts in Cuyahoga County Court Thursday. He was released after posting a $ 2,500 bond and agreeing not to have contact with the alleged victim. He was indicted by a grand jury on May 21. Prosecutors say the charges stem from an incident at a concert in Cleveland on December 1, 2017. Mr. Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, had tweeted that he had planned a show at the Odeon Concert Club to this date. . Prosecutors said Mr Bell had a conversation with a 15-year-old girl which was sometimes sexual in nature. An investigation by the Cleveland Police Department also found that Mr. Bell sent the girl inappropriate social media messages in the months leading up to the show, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Mr. Bell violated his duty of care during the concert and in doing so created a risk of harm to the victim. A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Tyler Sinclair, did not elaborate on why Mr. Bell had just been charged. In a brief statement Friday, Ian N. Friedman, an attorney representing Mr. Bell, declined to answer specific questions. All the facts will be revealed in the courtroom, he said. The charge of endangering a child carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison, with a minimum sentence of six months and up to a fine of $ 5,000. The second charge, a misdemeanor, carries a sentence of up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $ 1,000. A pre-trial video hearing for Mr. Bell is scheduled for June 23. Drake & Josh, a young adult sitcom, aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. Mr. Bell played half of a pair of stepbrothers (the other was played by Josh Peck) who lived together despite opposing personalities. In the years that followed, Mr. Bell, now called Drake Campana, launched a musical career and toured to support several albums.

