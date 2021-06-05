Lisey’s Story Review: Apple TV Stephen King Show Is A Punitive Watch

“Lisey’s story” is a battle. It starts at the start of the new Apple TV + limited series – directed by Pablo Larraín and adapted by Stephen King from his own 2006 novel – as it subjects viewers to a sort of disorienting endurance test.

Lisey (Julianne Moore), still mourning the death of her late husband and world-renowned author Scott Landon (Clive Owen), must piece together the fractured timeline of their romance. From the early days of her fledgling career until their wedding on the beach until the day of an unexpected stroke, Lisey (pronounced LEE-see, by the way) seems to be captivated by these time-leaping thoughts, not knowing what to do next.

All the while, the show meticulously hints at a quiet world beyond memory. He’s rendered in stark blues and oranges, with marbled faces and onlookers both delighted and enveloped. It’s unclear what all this means, but the longer “Lisey’s Story” lasts, the more successful it is as a sensory experience than one governed by logic.

It makes sense that even though “Lisey’s Story” revolves around a writer’s legacy, much of what we see is actually watching. Lisey’s sister, Amanda (Joan Allen) watches the horizon diligently, seemingly locked in her own distant connection with Scott. Lisey considers the boxes of unpublished pages her husband left behind, waiting for some sort of sign to help her through a suddenly lonely existence.

If this initial stretch is marked by waiting, it is a pattern of waiting definitely interrupted by a young man calling himself Jim Dandy (Dane DeHaan). In DeHaan’s hands, he’s a rusty, joyless coil spring of a person moving from target to target, begging to break. Hired by an interested party to pressure Lisey to make Scott’s outlines and unfinished works accessible to the public, Jim takes it upon himself to be Scott’s avenger. Whether fueled by a passion for Scott’s novels or a frustrated desire to wield power, Jim is the epitome of all the ugliness that “Lisey’s Story” tries to thrive on.

King’s work has long been concerned with the physical manifestation of the abstract, the idea that someone’s mistakes, sorrow, or regret can present themselves in a way that causes undeniable harm that goes far beyond the psychological. “Lisey’s Story” follows this tradition, replete with scenes of domestic violence and self-harm meant to underscore the inescapable nature of the past. Larraín brings these scenes to life in a vivid and baffling form, with a threat so visceral that it often borders on self-indulgence. If trauma cruelty is the goal, there are only a limited number of ways to show someone bleeding from their face or wrist before it becomes less of a metaphorical purge and more of a rote exercise. to describe the pain.

There is something to be said for King to at least try to embrace the idea of ​​toxic fandom through Jim, especially in a character who in his original written form predates the latest hyper-charged law trend that permeates now the world of entertainment. (The more fortunate Jim gets to pontificate, the more he fuses a number of malignant online subcultures.) Much of this gets lost, however, in how “Lisey’s Story” is built on a foundation. brutal brutality. So often in King’s framing it’s about showing something ugly as if that’s enough.

Unsurprisingly, the show works best when Larraín’s patient approach combines with the lust of ideas on the page that are best left to pop and soak up. As repetitive as it may be over the course of the series, the visual representation of the intersection of reality and dreams is effective in its simplicity and execution. While there is certainly more cunning as “Lisey’s Story” delves deeper into metaphysical territory, the show really works when those ideas can be executed with simple precision.

But, this being the king, there’s a frequent tug-of-war between those weird, otherworldly paintings and the overly-cute-half-oversimplified terminology (Doubles, Shrouded Ones, The Bad) that are such a core author that they are often played as a self-parody. Add in things like a flurry of Hank Williams songs and little details like Scott’s last name for his wife and it’s King shamelessly, for better or for worse.

Moore is certainly the on-screen anchor here, even though she’s torn between different timelines and spiritual poles. She has long proven that she can handle emotional wringers of any size, and it puts that to the test. Lisey has her share of defeated and edgy moments to accompany cries of grief that echo through the open fields of Landon’s vast estate. When those moans seem to surprise her, Moore captures this idea of ​​hopelessness out of nowhere better than most.

While the rest of the show’s main cast don’t have as many of these opportunities – Owen is at a supernaturally even pin for most of his screen time – their collective accomplishment emphasizes all the fantasy jargon and sells the real emotion below as best they can. The further the show gets from Lisey’s family (and the threat Jim poses to them), the more the icy narrowness of the show begins to creep in. the policemen, book publishers and psychiatrists who flit outside feel all the more alien.

For much of its performance, “Lisey’s Story” is not a show of abundant heat. Yet even with his characters bundled up for the chilly northeastern weather (again, this is King we’re talking about), cinematographer Darius Khondji brings much-needed brightness to cozy fireside flashbacks and in sunny mornings in the attic. This light isn’t always synonymous with happiness, but it helps the show maintain a dreamlike feel in the design of the show’s reality. The same mooring and fusion is present in Clark’s fantastic score, which slides smoothly between dissonant industrial scratching and painful lyrical melody.

Lisey is at her peak when, around the middle of the series, she responds to a heart-wrenching flashback with a “Why would you make me remember this?” As the show progresses and the logistics of her trip become more and more obvious, it’s only natural to wonder if it’s all worth it. It’s never an easy ‘yes’, but when the obscurity begins to dissipate and the show isn’t determined to deliver the extremes of human behavior, the punitive race leads to a destination with unexpected rewards.

Category B-

The first two episodes of “Lisey’s Story” are now available to stream via Apple TV +. New episodes are available every Friday.

