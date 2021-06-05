365 Days Actor Michele Morrone is reportedly in talks for his Bollywood debut!





In 2020, the sexy italian actor Michele Morrone turned into a global sensation after its interpretation in 365 days. As the erotic romantic drama star has taken the whole nation by storm, women all over the world can’t stop drooling over him. Since Michele became a world star overnight, he has repeatedly expressed his interest in making a Bollywood film and his fascination with Indian culture in several interviews. And now, what if we told you that this handsome actor is maybe about to make her Bollywood debut? If this eTimes report is to be believed, producer Karan Johar would have contacted the ‘365 days’ Star to sign it for a Bollywood movie or as part of its digital wing ‘Dharmatic Entertainment’. “Michele Morrone was all we talked about in 2020. Given his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to register Michele for a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production company, ” a source revealed at the portal. Earlier, in an interview with Pink villa, Michele had admitted that he I wouldn’t mind making a Bollywood movie, only if it is a beautiful story. If they offer a great story in Bollywood, why not. I mean, it’s my job, it’s my job. If they give me a great story, I don’t mind doing it, he stated. While Michèle did not react to these reports again, fans would love to see him in a Bollywood movie.







