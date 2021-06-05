Wayside Theater Gets Another Act: Actor Creates Website to Tell Theater Story | Nvdaily

The first two years of Wayside Theaters history are shrouded in mystery.

Theater records say it started in 1961, but there is no evidence that the theater actually started that year, said James Laster, who has appeared in numerous productions on the Middletown stage.

The apparent third season of Waysides from 1963 is widely noted in reviews of its productions, Laster said.

That year, mention of the theater also began to appear in newspaper ads for Wayside Inn, which had been the subject of numerous advertisements since 1962.

Although a 2003 poster from the theater lists 1961 as the birth year of the Maralarrick players, to date no evidence has been found that supports a 1961 season, Laster writes on allaboutwayside.com, the website he created to preserve the history of theaters.

In addition to the mysterious years of Waysides, his later publications credited Owen Phillips with the title of first artistic director, although he did not arrive at Wayside until the 1964 season, after the highly successful 1963 season under the direction of Larry Gleason. .

Laster, also a musician, historian, biologist and longtime professor at the Shenandoah Conservatory, recently launched allaboutwayside.com to honor the history of the theater, which closed in 2013.

The website is the response to a multi-year effort to uncover the history of Wayside Theater and prevent its stories from disappearing from collective consciousness.

I worked at Wayside for about 10 years, Laster said. I loved the theater and have always enjoyed working there.

While doing the research to create his website, Laster said he found information in unexpected places, such as the posters that John Horan Jr., longtime local critic and former editor of the Northern Virginia Daily, kept at the over the years. and later donated to the archives at the Handley Regional Library in Winchester.

There isn’t a complete collection of posters, Laster explained, so Horan filled in I don’t know how many holes.

When it closed, the Wayside Theater was Virginia’s second oldest professional theater.

Until the end, he produced several plays and musicals each year, but the theater experienced persistent financial difficulties which it could not overcome after renovations to the building during the 2007-08 season. , the Great Recession of 2008-09 and the low attendance of its last seasons.

After the theater closed, Laster said an idea by the building’s new owner to turn it into a brewery failed, leaving only a shell of a building.

That’s what really broke my heart, Laster said. I had wonderful experiences on the Wayside stage.

Some of his favorites played the main character on the two-time show Tuesdays with Morrie, which he called a very meaningful experience, and played Ebenezer Scrooge for several years in A Christmas Carol.

A Christmas carol was held each December, often with more than one performance each day.

Artistic director Warner Crocker would double the cast, which helped to avoid overloading the cast but also allowed more people to be a part of the effort.

Laster, who remembers doing eight performances a week, said the dual casting allows for the unique experience of working with a different cast each time they perform.

In 2018, he and his wife moved to Delaware, where he lives about 20 minutes from his son.

Laster holds degrees in music history and biology from Maryville College in Tennessee, an MA in musicology, a doctorate in religious music from George Peabody College in Tennessee, and a master’s degree in library science (emphasis put on music) from Catholic University in Washington, DC He also holds a certificate in organ from the Mozarteum Summer Academy in Salzburg, Austria.

He has taught at George Peabody College, Grove City College in Pennsylvania, Community School of Tehran in Iran, and Beirut College for Women in Lebanon. He was also a faculty member at the Shenandoah Conservatory for 27 years.

Laster said he was inspired to start a site for the history of Waysides after discovering in 2010 a brochure created to recognize the 60th anniversary of Totem Pole Playhouse in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania. He asked to do something similar for Waysides’ 50th anniversary.

What I thought was a table book idea has been canceled, Laster said.

Then after the theater closed, commemorating it in print seemed wrong, he said, so he decided on a website, which can be adapted with new information as it becomes available.

I’m always very open to any additional information I might find, Laster said.

Although he plans to continue to enrich the site, he said his main goal is to make it accessible to the public after so many years of research.

So why not go ahead and start it?

Contact James Laster at JamesLaster.com or send an email to [email protected]