Niki Caro, director of “Mulan”, gives the green light to the sale of the Hollywood Hills hacienda





She is originally from New Zealand, but the director Niki caro has lived in a 1920s Mediterranean Revival luxury home in the Hollywood Hills for the past three years. She has now put her house in the hills on the market for $ 2,695,000.

Before deciding to sell, Caro led a dramatic renovation of the four-bedroom, 4.5-bath hillside hacienda. In 2018, she paid $ 1,575,000 for the house, which was built in 1925. It measures 3,071 square feet and was originally built for Hugo kirchhofer, the founding music director of the nearby Hollywood Bowl. In fact, a gate at the back of the yard leads to a scenic walking path that takes you directly to the Hollywood Bowl. No need to worry about pesky traffic or expensive parking, a big deal in Los Angeles. Hollywood Hills director Niki Caro’s home (realtor.com) Hollywood Bowl Secret Street (realtor.com) Although the house is nestled in the hills, it is also just minutes from Runyon Canyon and, to the north, Universal Studios. It’s a perfect location for a Hollywood director in demand, or any shopper who wants to be close to the industrial side of Hollywood. Caro’s house sits on elevated land, so it has excellent views of the canyons, the Los Angeles skyline, and the ocean beyond, on a clear day. The large patios, balconies, terraces and windows take full advantage of the unique views. Balcony (realtor.com) Although the official property description says the house has three floors, there are four if you count the two-car garage at street level. These multiple levels do not mean that the ceilings in the house are low. At the entrance level there is a living room with high ceilings and a magnificent stained glass window. The living space has arched French doors which lead to a balcony with a spectacular view, varnished oak floors and an elegant fireplace. The living room (realtor.com) French arched doors (realtor.com) The recent renovation is perhaps most evident in the kitchen, which features modern open shelving, glossy white quartzite counters, a suitable dining island, and Fisher & Paykel stainless steel appliances. Cooked (realtor.com) There is an adjacent dining area and a cozy breakfast nook with a leather bench seat and retractable sliding doors that open onto a colorful Moroccan courtyard. Moroccan court (realtor.com) Upstairs you will find a spacious and airy master bedroom with a charming window seat and French doors that lead to another balcony. There is also a wall of built-in walnut shelves, drawers and storage space. The floors under the feet are also in walnut. Parental suite (realtor.com) Integrated walnut (realtor.com) There is another bedroom and bathroom upstairs, another downstairs, and the fourth has its own private entrance and can be used as a guest suite, home office or gym. Guest room (realtor.com) Extra room (realtor.com) Multipurpose suite with private entrance (realtor.com) Outside there are several terraces, patios, seating areas, and small grassy lawns adorned with shiny bougainvillea and Edison string lights. A charming fountain greets guests at the front and rear, they can entertain themselves in an inviting dining pavilion. There’s even room for a swimming pool, if it’s on a buyer’s must-see list. Front fountain (realtor.com) Dining pavilion (realtor.com) Caro, 54, first made waves internationally with the critically acclaimed film “Whale Rider”. She then directed “North Country” and “The Zookeeper’s Wife”. She became the second Disney woman to direct a film with a budget of over $ 100 million, starring “Mulan.” Since “Mulan” she has been working on the Amazon television series “Daisy Jones and the Six”, based on the popular novel of the same name. It has just been announced that she will also direct a female surf competition drama for Netflix and Charlize theronproduction company.

