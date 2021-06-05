I did the new Spider-Man ride at Disneyland’s Avengers campus. This is how it was.





Courtesy of Disneyland It’s hard to imagine a new Disneyland attraction more lively than Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. The virtual reality ride, which opened on June 4 as part of the highly anticipated new Avengers campus at Disney California Adventure, gives guests the ability to “pull” canvases out of their hands like the superhero himself. even, thanks to highly advanced technology that tracks hand, eye and shoulder movement at 60 times per second. The more webs you shoot and the more precisely, the more points you get. It is also the first time that Disneyland has incorporated a merchandise option into the ride experience. For $ 29.99, you can purchase a Web Tech Power Band, which will supposedly increase your accuracy in your web shooting. For an additional $ 24.99, you can add a Web Tech Web-Shooter or Repulsor, both of which are additional upgrades from the bunch, which will supposedly improve your web manhood even more. Reader, I bought them. Courtesy of Disneyland I should have realized that something was wrong when the Cast Member who sold them to me repeatedly said “these are non-refundable”. I knew by the fourth or fifth time that the post was code for “you don’t need it”, but I wanted to try it anyway. Since Web Slingers runs on the same type of near-impossible-to-hook virtual queue as Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, I knew I only had one chance to make this ride on the day of. the opening. This whole month it’s currently full on Disneyland’s reservation calendar and I knew I wouldn’t be back anytime soon either. Fortunately, I had secured a seat when the queue opened at 7am. Thinking the upgrades would sell, I hung the first set I saw, despite repeated warnings. It took about five hours for my queue, which was the first time I could walk into Avengers Campus all day. (The poor souls who didn’t have a place in the ride queue waited five hours just to enter the country.) After entering, I waited another 45 minutes in a physical queue. , this is where I finally found a cast member who could give me a tutorial on the toy. There is, for reasons that I will never understand, no instructions on the boxes. Basically, you move your wrist forward in the same way as Spider-Man, and webs appear on the screen in front of you as you ride. Courtesy of Disneyland When it was finally time to get on the ride, I was ready. My slingshot was strapped to my arm, and it had turned red and was emitting a faint glow. The experience itself is similar to Toy Story Midway Mania, where you’re in a racing car that takes you to different games and you try to get the highest score – but this time you’re trying to root out the Spider Bots. that multiply. My score was, I’m not gonna lie, pretty lame. But the ride was fun and I was happy to try it. Did my upgrades worth nearly $ 60 improve the experience? Not at all. But that’s actually a good thing – I’d much prefer Disney didn’t make a habit of charging for enhanced driving experiences.





Courtesy of Getty

