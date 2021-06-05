Netflix’s ‘Feel Good’ Delivers Satisfying Three-Dimensional Queer Relationship





After flying under the radar with its debut in mid-March 2020, the Netflix and Channel 4 romantic comedy series Feel good () concludes its brief but remarkable series of daring episodes to unravel Mae and George’s love story. Grounded in the reality and reported addiction struggles of Canadian and British-born comedian Mae Martin, the show’s first season, written by Martin and co-creator Joe Hampson, portrays an authentic journey of recovery. Most of the laughs came from Mae’s misfit pals and the awkwardness surrounding bisexual Mae dating bisexual wife George (Call the midwife‘s Charlotte Ritchie), who hadn’t considered herself bi before meeting Mae. For Mae’s part, they’re totally out of their sexual orientation, but still on the fence about their gender identity. However, gender is not Mae’s focus as the couple’s relationship heats up, explodes and twists in a myriad of directions, including alliances with other partners, like the proudly bi-poly colleague. -cis-man of George, Elliott (Jordan Stephens). Captivating Comedy-Drama Star of 2018, Stephens Niche, is a solid addition to the cast, joining Season 1 regulars Phil Burgers as George Phil’s extremely empathetic roommate, and Adrian Lukis and Lisa Kudrow as extremely skeptical parents to Mae, Malcolm and Linda. Mae’s past transgressions have pushed their family’s love and trust almost to the breaking point, a complicated position that Kudrow vividly portrays through Linda’s mixture of vulnerability and straightforwardness. We don’t have enough of the sitcom vet, although she does bring the show’s final episode out of the park. Likewise, Ritchie and Martin’s work throughout the series is beautifully layered with humor, pain, strength, fear, and so much desire. Mae and George have a lot of sex, in a lot of places. Neither of their alternate lovers almost produces the combustible chemistry that is given off when these two flirt, fight, or play a role.



It’s a three-dimensional queer relationship, and wherever the show leaves them, just knowing that Mae and George were here could potentially create more space for more freewheeling comedies about bisexual teachers and bee lover like George. Still, the show’s longest lasting impression might be left by its confident handling of its most sensitive storyline, which finds Mae facing past sexual abuse from someone who was and is a close friend and confidant. Mae’s path to feeling good, or at least better, is by dealing with her abuser. Neither is easily off the hook, and Martin especially delivers the full arc of Mae’s story with a sense of truth and intensity that goes straight to the heart. Feel good seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Visit www.netflix.com. Read more: Road Head review: sharp, witty gay horror with grisly climax Cruella review: a hyperbolic and hyperactive fashion failure A Quiet Place: Part II review: A bigger scale, but less intensity







