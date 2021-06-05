Nunavummiut demand justice for the murder of “Grizzlies” actor Emerald MacDonald





IQALUIT About 30 people gathered in a school parking lot as wet snow fell to demand justice for Emerald MacDonald, the 24-year-old actress who was found dead in a cabin outside Kugluktuk on May 3 . The RCMP initially called MacDonald’s death a suspect, but has since declared it a homicide. MacDonald starred as Miranda in the 2018 Canadian sports drama film “The Grizzlies,” based on the true story of a lacrosse team in Kugluktuk, a hamlet of about 1,500 and the most remote community. western Nunavut. Police said MacDonald, also known as “Baboo,” was last seen shopping for supplies in the community on April 30 before riding his family’s cottage on a snowmobile. The RCMP have not provided an update on the murder since May 20, but said they are still investigating and asking the public to provide any information that may help. Chief Superintendent Amanda Jones told The Canadian Press that investigators from the Territory’s Major Crime Unit are in Kugluktuk. She said she couldn’t provide more details. “It is under investigation and we are very active in continuing that investigation,” Jones said. When the wind picked up, the group marched to the Iqaluit RCMP Detachment. Some tied their arms as others moved closer, slowing their steps as they kissed and wiped away tears. As they reached the police building, a woman pulled out a single pair of running shoes from a cloth bag and gently placed them on the concrete step in memory of MacDonald. Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, co-producer of “The Grizzlies”, addressed the crowd. “We chose to come here because we want to be confident that the RCMP is doing a good job with the investigation, even though we want to be confident that the RCMP is doing a good job with the investigation, we all know we can’t not necessarily trust that, Arnaquq -Baril said. “We want Baboo’s family to know that she is loved, that she is loved.” Others in the crowd spoke about their favorite memories of MacDonald and also called on the RCMP to move the investigation forward. “She didn’t want to die. She shouldn’t have died”, “Justice for Emerald,” people in the crowd shouted in unison. Calvin Pedersen, MP for Kugluktuk, told the assembly earlier this week that residents of the community hung red dresses outside their homes in solidarity with MacDonald’s family. “I urge anyone who knows anything to contact the Kugluktuk RCMP,” Pedersen said. “Baboo’s voice and passion have made her community very proud of her. It is a terrible loss to our city.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 4, 2021. ___ This story was produced with financial assistance from Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship Emma Tranter, The Canadian Press







