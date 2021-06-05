Tom Hanks calls on students to learn the truth about Tulsa race massacre – The Hollywood Reporter





Tom Hanks wrote a guest essay for The New York Times Friday in which he called for the truth about the 1921 Tulsa race massacre to be taught in schools. Calling himself a “secular historian” who studied history in high school and community college in Oakland, Calif., Hanks notes that his upbringing, during which he learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, the Ku Klux Klan and Rosa Parks’ heroism, did not include the Tulsa massacre. “I have never read a page from a school history book about how in 1921 a mob of whites burned down a place called Black Wall Street, killed up to 300 of its black citizens, and displaced thousands of black Americans who lived in Tulsa. Hanks writes. The actor notes that this experience is common, as the story is “mostly written by whites about whites like me, while black history – including the horrors of Tulsa – has too often been overlooked.” . Hanks points out that the truth about Tulsa, and the violence against black Americans by white Americans, has generally been “systematically ignored, perhaps because it was seen as too honest and too painful a lesson” for young white students. . Hanks goes on to write: “It seems that white educators and school administrators (if they even knew about the Tulsa massacre, some certainly did not) left out the volatile topic for the status quo, placing white sentiments on the back burner. black experience – literally Black lives in this case. He asks readers to consider how a person’s perspective might be different if the Tulsa Massacre were taught to students as early as fifth grade. “Today I find the omission tragic, a missed opportunity, a good time for wasted learning.” He adds that in addition to the predominantly white schools that omitted the racial Tulsa massacre from their educational programs, the entertainment industry also did not address the topic in movies or TV shows until recently. , in projects such as Watchmen and Lovecraft Country. He notes that story-based fictional entertainment “must portray the burden of racism in our nation for the sake of the art form’s claims to verisimilitude and authenticity.” Considering whether schools today should be teaching students Tulsa, Hanks simply says yes. Although he goes further and calls for an end to “the battle to whitewash the programs”. Hanks recognizes America’s history as “messy,” but knowing the truth makes people “wiser and stronger.” Towards the end of Hanks’ essay, he writes that 1921 is “the truth, a portal to our common and paradoxical history.”







