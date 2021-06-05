Lets dig into the best costumes of Cruellas in Cruella

The origin story of the famous Disney villain with an intense hatred of Dalmatians, Cruel traces the life and times of young orphan Estella (Emma Stone) as the aspiring fashion designer navigates London’s counterculture in the ’70s and becomes 101 Dalmatians a notorious future puppy killer. Except that she’s a misunderstood dog lover here with a loyal four-legged sidekick, and this whole dog skin thing seems to be fake news. While this confusing narrative start may confuse some, no one will be able to dispute the film’s constant commitment to exquisite craftsmanship in the costume department. In this regard, if you come to Cruel for the breathtaking fashion which has a lot of fun with the times, you will be amazed.

Cruel is dressed by extraordinary Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A room with a view), which showcases one of the most artistic, beautiful, and accomplished costume works of this century to date, chock-full of revelations of instantly iconic gowns, flounce gowns, and crisp cuts at every turn. . As counterintuitive as it may sound for mainstream giant Disney to appropriate the underground maverick trends of the 70s for a live-action prequel designed for the masses, Beavan takes up the challenge with immense insight and epic imagination, boldly bringing the period to life with inspired visual nods to Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, David Bowie and even Marie Antoinette.

Playing two separate characters, Stone reportedly had 47 costume changes in the film as her Estella / Cruella faced off against the Baroness (Emma Thompson), an established but slightly dated designer from the city with powerful Christian Dior looks from head to toe. . and an attitude that mischievously mixes The devil wears Pradathorny s Miranda Priestley and Phantom wirearrogant (and also similarly late) Reynolds Woodcock. Here is a collection of Cruellas’ best looks as the green apprentice with the red braids grows into her future identity and embraces her naturally black and white hair in due course.

Photo: Disney +

As she follows the baroness through scenes straight out ofThe devil wears Prada, Estella with generous glasses puts her Vivienne Westwood silhouettes in the foreground, favoring mainly blacks and grays, both skirts and pants. These clothes also illustrate her journey in fashion, as Estella becomes more minimalist and streamlined over time while retaining her alternate style. One of the first sets she wears is a gray patterned shirt and black skirt, the latter having a high waist, oversized buttons, and lots of voluminous drapes over combat boots and striped tights. Later, when she uncovers the dark secret that connects the Baroness to her tragic childhood, she is seen in a sleeveless black shirt with an embossed vest-effect leather front and a handkerchief skirt made up of ties.

Photo: Laurie Sparham / 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc.

If you remember a fashion moment from theCrueltrailer, let me bet on this one. The crazy eponymous wanders discreetly in the famous black and white ball of the baroness wearing a white cape to the ground to ignite it and reveal a devilishly veiled sculpted red dress underneath. And who really cares about the monochrome dress code? Introducing the public for the first time, Cruella is simply stunning in her ultra-sophisticated crimson act with echoes of Alexander McQueen and a mermaid tail that resembles a group of flames. The best part? This is her own take on an old Baroness dress from 1965, a peplum dress with a sweetheart neckline that she discovers in her pal Arties’ vintage boutique somewhere around Portobello. I fixed it, she proudly tells her competitor. I would like to have an impact. And make an impact she makes, declaring her arrival with the ever-eye-catching Deep Purples Hush in the background.

Photo: Disney / 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc.

The first time we see Estella in the morning after making her dramatic black and white prom debut, she is a vision of revenge in a shiny leather two-piece ensemble with a stunning geometrically plaid pattern: a fitted jacket with a puffed statement. shoulders and an elegant A-line skirt, complemented by tulle gloves and high heel ankle boots. It’s an outfit that unequivocally signals the fusion of Estella’s thrifty old DIY punk aesthetic with Cruella’s ostentatious glam-goth end, and for good reason. That’s when Estella really goes to the dark side, deciding to be one with her alter ego as she curtly orders her best friends and crosses town to plan the downfall of her. murderous nemesis. I want to make art and trouble, she said. And who could dare question her authority when she stomps with that intimidating cane?

Photo: Laurie Sparham / 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc.

Always ready to put on a show with the kind of entry even Lady Gaga would envy, Cruella repeatedly eclipsed the slightly old-fashioned baroness on the red carpet. And this blinding jumpsuit looks like dazzling sequin-encrusted pants topped with a square-shoulder leather jacket that eerily resembles tires and leaves its mark on one of those unforgettable moments, delivering Cruellas’ message to the audience in the loudest way possible. When the future scum villain slips onto the stage of a London gala on a motorbike and throws dust amid flashing cameras, she might as well be an alien adjacent to Ziggy Stardust coming out of her UFO. You know she’s from the future before you even saw the wordsThe futurepainted on her face around her cavernous eyes.

Photo: Disney +

Everyone will have their favoriteCruellook, and this one is easily mine. It’s hard to remember a recent costume-defined moment in contemporary film that explodes with this level of shock and surprise. When the famous Fire Mark arrives at another exclusive event hosted by the Baroness, surrounded by the press and elite attendees, she does so in a garbage truck. Before we know it, seemingly unrelated pastel-toned scraps of fabric are coming out of her rear, with Cruella emerging from the mess in a meticulously boned and fitted strapless bodice adorned with newspaper clippings all over herself.

Photo: Disney +

As the truck moves forward, picking up speed with the nail hanging down the back, it reveals the 40-foot-long train of her dress, which is said to be a patchwork of dresses that belonged to one of the old obsolete collections. of the baroness. The windswept dress folds down and flies away, crowning the film’s most sublime costume design sequence screaming, One Woman’s Trash Is Another Treasure.

Photo: Laurie Sparham / 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc.

Not exactly subtly, Cruella towers over the Baroness in another guerrilla-style red carpet stunt. After locking her opponent in her car, she climbs over it in her combat boots, rocking a vintage gold jacket with pins, chains, rosettes and epaulettes and an absolutely massive organza skirt worthy of the faint of reds. , black and purple composed of over 5,000 hand-sewn flowers. Well, 5,060 to be exact! This larger-than-life look is a lot like John Galliano’s Dior Couture but even more accentuated with an extreme and rebellious punk sensibility. It’s truly a scene to see when Cruella drapes her intimidating train over the car windows, presenting nosy paparazzi with their silver photo in a parade-worthy pose.

Photo: Disney +

Okay, maybe it’s a cheat to include this ultrastructural, gold-crusted look in a list of styles dedicated only to Cruella. But while it’s not something that she wears herself, she designs it on her own in much the same way as the signature look of the spring collection from the Baroness brand, which her boss plans to take all the credit for. deserved. But wait, what are all those sparkling pearls sewn onto this gorgeous strapless, almost architectural dress that looks a bit like Dior from days gone by, but with the ubiquitous touch of Estella? The reveal comes early enough when the sculptural dress releases hundreds of its wings in the halls of the fashion house and self-destructs, just as Cruella intended.

Photo: Laurie Sparham / 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc.

NoCruelcould be complete without the idea of ​​these much dreaded but character defining spotty outerwear. So when the deranged Stones designer takes the stage on her own glam catwalk wearing a (the stage is accompanied by the Stooges I Wanna Be Your Dog, just to make it a bit more on the nose) a black and white, wide – fur collar coat with buckles on the front and a full and fabulously asymmetrical skirt, she makes the baroness believe that she slaughtered her precious Dalmatians in revenge. But rest assured: no animal was injuredinorduring manufacturingOFthis film. And the coat is just beautiful.

Photo: Disney +

During the climax of the film’s final act, Cruella descends a grand staircase in a sleek black V-neck dress that’s floor-length and a cape with square shoulders and chain accents, with her two-tone hair gathered into a cut. carefully swept and inflated. doing that raises his iniquitous gaze. She’s at the cinema’s closing gala, surrounded by guests all dressed in an almost identical dress they were provided by the villain before the event. The purposely geometric and military uniformity of this scene designed to generate chaos and confusion is frankly breathtaking. Beavan and his amazing team of cutters, fitters, and tailors are simply creating wonders, having possibly dressed hundreds of extras in the same look, which is by no means a small feat.

Photo: Disney +

A domineering cape with an appliqué at the neck, an incredibly pointed black suit, high heels and a pointy demeanor. There’s not much to say about Cruella’s farewell look, other than Make way for the new lady of the house! She meant it clearly when she told the baroness, I came to kick you out.