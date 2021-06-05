Zayn Malik argues with passerby in heated confrontation outside New York bar

Zayn Malik rowed with a passerby (Photo: Getty)

Zayn Malik was seen in a heated confrontation with a passerby outside a New York bar.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker was pictured shirtless as he rowed with a man, with TMZ Reports that the passer-by got into a fight with the former One Direction star.

Sources told the publication that Zayn was smoking a cigarette outside the Amsterdam billiard club in the East Village when a man attempted to fight him.

It is also believed that he pounced on Zayn and called him a homophobic insult.

While strong words were exchanged, no punches were thrown and the police were not involved.

Zayn has not publicly commented on the incident.

The singer became a father last year, welcoming a baby girl with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

In January, they revealed her name, with the model simply writing in her Instagram bio: Khais mum.

He and Gigi Hadid became parents last year (Photo: WireImage)

The 28-year-old singer admitted he was surprised at how he easily adapted to fatherhood, saying: I didn’t expect to be so into it. Before he was born, I was always inside myself.

I had time for my relationship but it was still just about me. The fact that it was so easy to adjust to Khai surprised me because I love spending my days with her, spending time with her, doing really relaxing stuff.

Zayn, who is normally reluctant to share her privacy, has described model Gigi, 25, as a mean mom.

They live in a shelter in rural Pennsylvania, but the Zayn, who was once engaged to Perrie Edwards, said: I haven’t really thought about settling in on my own yet.

News from the American Showbiz



Were both quite young, although we did have a child.

We were still thinking about work and the things we want to do for our careers, but maybe in the distant future when we finally choose a place to settle down, it will likely be something similar to this.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to representatives for Zayn Malik for comment.

