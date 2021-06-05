Entertainment
Zayn Malik argues with passerby in heated confrontation outside New York bar
Zayn Malik was seen in a heated confrontation with a passerby outside a New York bar.
The Pillowtalk hitmaker was pictured shirtless as he rowed with a man, with TMZ Reports that the passer-by got into a fight with the former One Direction star.
Sources told the publication that Zayn was smoking a cigarette outside the Amsterdam billiard club in the East Village when a man attempted to fight him.
It is also believed that he pounced on Zayn and called him a homophobic insult.
While strong words were exchanged, no punches were thrown and the police were not involved.
Zayn has not publicly commented on the incident.
The singer became a father last year, welcoming a baby girl with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
In January, they revealed her name, with the model simply writing in her Instagram bio: Khais mum.
The 28-year-old singer admitted he was surprised at how he easily adapted to fatherhood, saying: I didn’t expect to be so into it. Before he was born, I was always inside myself.
I had time for my relationship but it was still just about me. The fact that it was so easy to adjust to Khai surprised me because I love spending my days with her, spending time with her, doing really relaxing stuff.
Zayn, who is normally reluctant to share her privacy, has described model Gigi, 25, as a mean mom.
They live in a shelter in rural Pennsylvania, but the Zayn, who was once engaged to Perrie Edwards, said: I haven’t really thought about settling in on my own yet.
Were both quite young, although we did have a child.
We were still thinking about work and the things we want to do for our careers, but maybe in the distant future when we finally choose a place to settle down, it will likely be something similar to this.
Metro.co.uk has reached out to representatives for Zayn Malik for comment.
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .
For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page.
Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts.
MORE: Rihanna & Zayn Malik Join Stars Calling For Peace In Israel-Hamas Conflict As Death Toll Rises: My Heart Breaks With Violence
MORE: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Gets Sensitive As She Celebrates 26th Birthday In New York City
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]