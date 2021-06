Preview of the Boys Planet Vought experience in Hollywood

If you are located in Southern California and hopped on our signal boost on free tickets available forThe boysthemed pop-up June 4-6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, you’re going to have fun. If not, don’t worry, you can always take a peek inside, as SYFY WIRE mingled with Vought enthusiasts and the Butcher’s Boys today at the Amazon Prime Video Planet Vought experience. Although we know The boys Season 3 is set to release on the streamer sometime in 2021, we still don’t know exactly when. This activation is therefore one of the unique ways in which Amazon keeps the series in the hearts and minds of the public. Because not everyone across the country can participate in the fun, SYFY WIRE offers you an overview of the whole event. ** SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers below for the Amazon Prime Video Planet Vought experience. If you’ve got tickets and want to be surprised, stop reading now! ** A drive-in only event, each car is greeted by a variety of hard-core Vought stans. From PR reps to security, the super enthusiastic event team dances and smiles, scary, until your individual meal order is taken. (One of the reps let us know downstairs to order the Supe-Aid to take the experience to “a whole new level”.) Once this case was over, we were guided by the Seven’s billboards in all their glory, as more and more devotees asked us who our favorite members were. If you didn’t respond with full appreciation for Homelander and his gang, they’ve made it clear to you that it’s not fair. The smiles grew wider and spookier as they spoke of the Supes with almost religious fanaticism. The cars in pairs were brought into an alcove where Vought greeted everyone via a video screen to the wonders of their Supes. But the post was quickly sabotaged by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) as he gave sycophants and visitors another post about Homelander and his pals. Another large door was opened and sunlight revealed the Planet Vought playground destroyed by Butcher and his allies. A slow drive tour revealed traumatized staff, from mechanics to balloon performers, picking up the ravaged pieces of once pristine exhibition grounds. Bloodied, lame and scared, the cast all gave a perfect immersion in the world for the loaded cars until everyone was guided to their fixed parking lot where lunch was served. Along with tasty food, everyone got a double-sized magazine that covers the Vought perspective and The Boys perspective. And, maybe they gave everyone a vial of Compound V to get their own “boost” (it’s sugar water, so don’t panic). For a step-by-step visual slideshow, check out the progression of events as they unfolded below. (Photo credit: Paul Terry)

