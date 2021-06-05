For the very first time, SNL, in its 46th season, beats all prime-time broadcasts in a key demo

Lorne Michaels, King of Broadcasting (Photo by Brian To / FilmMagic)

Saturday Night Live, a.k.a SNL, made history not only by beating all other shows in most expensive audience demographic broadcasts – – 18-49 people – – but he accomplishes this rare feat in his 46e Season.

As much a testament to his remarkable endurance with a young and avant-garde audience, as it is a condemnation of the total disconnection from the rest of the televisions broadcast with young viewers, SNLS victory should also be considered the day of reckoning.

SNL at nearly 47, boasts of absolute relevance and timeliness, highlighting how woefully the rest of broadcast television has become.

Fans of SNL highlight this season’s exceptional ensemble, terrific writing, fantastic weekend update (hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost), and the unexpected and hectic hosting (like Elon Musk, Space X and The Fueled Billionaire by Tesla) to help explain why the loyal variety show continues to perform so well.

Veterans’ shows rarely remain relevant to younger audiences, especially a series well in its 46e year on the air.

SNL is the birthplace of some of Hollywood’s biggest comedy stars, with the original cast of standard-setting stars: Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase. As the years turned into decades, future legends continued to populate the show, such as Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Mike Meyers, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey – – to name a very, very few.

The number of film franchises SNL has spun is far too long to inventory here, but Lorne Michaels, the show’s creator and longtime executive producer, can rightfully assume the throne as King of American Comedy, despite his Canadian roots.

When the show premiered on October 11, 1975, it promoted its cast as the Not ready for prime-time gamers – – suggesting that the cast was either too raw, too unprofessional, or too out of control – – to play successfully by too safe, too sanitized, and therefore too boring prime-time TV rules.

It turns out that in 2021, not only SNL prime-time-ready, it finally and deservedly dominates the key demo watching it, despite airing live in New York on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. and live at 8:30 p.m. on the West Coast.

What will network executives conclude when they learn how SNL played with their most desired demographics?

Hopefully, the result will be more daring and less stereotypical decision making.

Network television has never been so derivative, secure and commonplace.

Seemingly frozen in place by endless fallout from proceedings and remakes of nostalgic and poorly re-imagined television titles, the television broadcast appears shameless and unabashedly stagnating, completely lacking in ambition or originality.

Lorne Michaels already produces not only SNL, Tonight’s show and The late show, but also many other cable and streaming comedies. He won 19 Emmy Awards, was nominated 91 times, and set the record for the most awarded producer in television history.

In a world where television broadcasting is largely ignored as audiences seek fresher, more binge-worthy content on cable and streaming, it’s somewhat understandable why network leaders would rely on the proven comfort food at meat and potato base like Dick Wolf (Law & Order, Chicago, FBI, etc.) and Greg Berlanti (each CC-based and YA-targeted show on television), rather than turning to more demanding creators like Issa Rae (Precarious), Dave Burd (Dave) or Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit.)

When it comes to network television, is the same old, the same old really the best way to go?

By sticking to SNL, the answer, in a way, seems to be yes.

But SNL constantly reinventing himself and audiences reward him for staying smart, timely and cool.

Would you use these same adjectives – smart, timely and cool – to describe another show on network television?

As giant media companies turn to streaming and prioritize their premium content for these platforms, over their live streaming channels (like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and THE CW), television in network seems destined not only to remain invisible to young viewers. , but probably sooner rather than later, made totally obsolete.

Maybe a desperate but still struggling network leader will contact the 76-year-old producer and ask him, Lorne, how can you save us? Were no longer ready for Prime Time!