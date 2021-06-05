Kansas releases new live album, 5 things to know | Culture & Leisure

Kansas’ latest live album gives the band a chance to show fans what they’ve been missing during the pandemic.
The veteran rock band, founded in Topeka in the state that bears their name, had only recently started playing their 1977 quadruple-platinum album “Point of Know Return” in its entirety on stage when the lockdown began. Fortunately, he had recorded 12 dates, from which he shaped “Point of Know Return Live & Beyond”, featuring not only the album but other favorites including the hit “Carry On Wayward Son”.
The album gives people a taste of the tour, which the band plans to return to later this year – and can’t wait to incorporate songs from their 2020 studio album “The Absence of Presence” …
Playing “Point of Know Return” was a consequence of the performance of 1976’s “Leftoverture”, also quadruple platinum, on previous tours. These are fun shows to do, “said guitarist Richard Williams, who stays with drummer Phil Ehart from the original Kansas lineup.” It’s one thing to play at a casino or a fair or things like that. They draw a larger portion of the more laid-back crowd, but the “Leftoverture” and “Point” dates are where you get the die-hard Kansas fans. It gives us a chance to release songs that we haven’t played or that we haven’t played in a long time. It’s a really satisfying evening for us and for the audience. “
Williams, 71, said by phone from his North Carolina home that playing the double-sided albums – in this case “Point of Know Return” – gives him new perspectives on the original works. “The first thing that struck me a bit was, ‘Why are these songs in this order?’ It’s just weird, the beat of it. But then you realize, ‘Oh, that’s right – it’s arranged that way for an LP and what’s gonna end with what. side and we need something really good to open up the second side and what’s going to end the album. You think in those terms rather than linear, just listening like we’re playing it live We may have arranged the songs a little differently now.
The most well-known track from “Point of Know Return” is the smooth and acoustic “Dust in the Wind”, the highest single ever recorded in Kansas – No. 6 on the Billboard 100, with a triple platinum certification. Williams loves the song but has painful personal memories. “There are four tracks on my Martin (acoustic guitar) and one or two high-string nylon string guitar tracks, which I did with picks. But when we listened back, we noticed in the background this (click) all the way through – it was five metal combo picks attacking the strings. It looked like a Clydesdale dance in the background. So we had to redo everything, just with the fingers. I’ve never used rough fingers before and didn’t have any calluses built up so this was a painful way to do it. “
Williams says he’s not sure Kansas will consider playing any of their other albums in their entirety like the band did with “Point of Know Return” and “Leftoverture.” “I would never say never. I never thought we would have done it in the first place. Those are the two biggest albums. These are the albums that really put us on the map. It’s a bit difficult. to imagine what we could do to top it off, but we enjoyed doing these two, so we would definitely think about it. “
The pandemic hiatus, according to Williams, gave Kansas a chance to work on new material and a possible early follow-up to “The Absence of Presence.” “Tom (Brislin, vocals and keyboards) has written a lot of stuff. We have a great record company, and they want us to record again. But we have a lot of touring to do. We haven’t had a chance to. playing one of the last albums or doing as many “Point” gigs as we expected. Going into the studio takes you off the road, and there’s not a lot of money left to put out records. Sales just aren’t there for the hard stuff, so living is the only place you get butter for bread. In losing 14 months, we have to hit the road and get back to work before anything else. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos