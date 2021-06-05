Kansas releases new live album, 5 things to know | Culture & Leisure

Kansas’ latest live album gives the band a chance to show fans what they’ve been missing during the pandemic.

The veteran rock band, founded in Topeka in the state that bears their name, had only recently started playing their 1977 quadruple-platinum album “Point of Know Return” in its entirety on stage when the lockdown began. Fortunately, he had recorded 12 dates, from which he shaped “Point of Know Return Live & Beyond”, featuring not only the album but other favorites including the hit “Carry On Wayward Son”.

The album gives people a taste of the tour, which the band plans to return to later this year – and can’t wait to incorporate songs from their 2020 studio album “The Absence of Presence” …

Playing “Point of Know Return” was a consequence of the performance of 1976’s “Leftoverture”, also quadruple platinum, on previous tours. These are fun shows to do, “said guitarist Richard Williams, who stays with drummer Phil Ehart from the original Kansas lineup.” It’s one thing to play at a casino or a fair or things like that. They draw a larger portion of the more laid-back crowd, but the “Leftoverture” and “Point” dates are where you get the die-hard Kansas fans. It gives us a chance to release songs that we haven’t played or that we haven’t played in a long time. It’s a really satisfying evening for us and for the audience. “

Williams, 71, said by phone from his North Carolina home that playing the double-sided albums – in this case “Point of Know Return” – gives him new perspectives on the original works. “The first thing that struck me a bit was, ‘Why are these songs in this order?’ It’s just weird, the beat of it. But then you realize, ‘Oh, that’s right – it’s arranged that way for an LP and what’s gonna end with what. side and we need something really good to open up the second side and what’s going to end the album. You think in those terms rather than linear, just listening like we’re playing it live We may have arranged the songs a little differently now.

The most well-known track from “Point of Know Return” is the smooth and acoustic “Dust in the Wind”, the highest single ever recorded in Kansas – No. 6 on the Billboard 100, with a triple platinum certification. Williams loves the song but has painful personal memories. “There are four tracks on my Martin (acoustic guitar) and one or two high-string nylon string guitar tracks, which I did with picks. But when we listened back, we noticed in the background this (click) all the way through – it was five metal combo picks attacking the strings. It looked like a Clydesdale dance in the background. So we had to redo everything, just with the fingers. I’ve never used rough fingers before and didn’t have any calluses built up so this was a painful way to do it. “

Williams says he’s not sure Kansas will consider playing any of their other albums in their entirety like the band did with “Point of Know Return” and “Leftoverture.” “I would never say never. I never thought we would have done it in the first place. Those are the two biggest albums. These are the albums that really put us on the map. It’s a bit difficult. to imagine what we could do to top it off, but we enjoyed doing these two, so we would definitely think about it. “

The pandemic hiatus, according to Williams, gave Kansas a chance to work on new material and a possible early follow-up to “The Absence of Presence.” “Tom (Brislin, vocals and keyboards) has written a lot of stuff. We have a great record company, and they want us to record again. But we have a lot of touring to do. We haven’t had a chance to. playing one of the last albums or doing as many “Point” gigs as we expected. Going into the studio takes you off the road, and there’s not a lot of money left to put out records. Sales just aren’t there for the hard stuff, so living is the only place you get butter for bread. In losing 14 months, we have to hit the road and get back to work before anything else. “