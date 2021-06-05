Entertainment
Bollywood went beyond the environment: only one Bollywood film received the National Environmental Film Award in 32 years, more environmental films in South India
11 minutes agoAuthor: Manisha Bhalla
- Special report on World Environment Day, the Bollywood reel and true love for the environment
- ‘Irada’ the only Bollywood film to win the National Environmental Protection Award
today is world environment day. Cinema is one of the most powerful means of expression, but Bollywood has mostly failed to express its love for the environment. India can find many stories of environmental threats, but it is not a business problem for Bollywood.
If anyone is wondering about movies made on global warming, then we only remember Hollywood movies like “The Day After”. The largest film industry in the world is in India, but no major films have been made here on a subject of global interest.
By the way, Bollywood celebrities immediately come to the social media doorstep on the issue of air pollution in Delhi or tree cutting in Mumbai. Stars like Juhi Chawla step forward and file high court petition over 5G radiation issue, but while it’s not about funding or distribution, no great filmmaker even touches on that issue. .
Attempts have been made, but not in the mainstream
There are only a few Hindi filmmakers in the country who have made environmental films. They have also received praise and made a profit, but these manufacturers are not part of the general public. The rest of the films are produced in regional languages.
The Missed Opportunity of Soha-Sushant’s “Kedarnath”
Kedarnath, made in 2018, was Sara Ali Khan’s first film. Sushant Singh Rajput was the hero. The tragedy that happened in Uttarakhand in 2013 was shown in this film, but instead of raising the issue of the environment, the film became just a love story.
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, ‘Kedarnath’ was released in December 2018.
“Irada” is the only film to win the national award
The category of films made on environmental protection in the National Awards of India dates from 1989. Initially, this award was received by the film “Bonani” from Assam, but in 32 years to date a only time in 2017 the Hindi film “Irada” got this award. In comparison, 6 Malayalam films and 5 Kannada films received this award. Two films each in Assamese and Oriya, one in Manipuri, Tamil, Marathi and Arunachal received this award.
Directed by Aparna Singh, “Irada” is based on true stories of people affected by thermal power plants and factories in Bathinda, Punjab.
cinema is the most efficient medium
Director of Odisha, Neel Madhav Panda is best known for the movie “I am Kalam”. ‘Kadvi Hawa’ and ‘Kaalir Ateet’ are also his films. Panda said in a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar: “Cinema is the most powerful way to tell and convince people. This is why I chose this medium to talk about the environment.
Sanjay Mishra in a scene from ‘Kadvi Hawa’. The film is being adapted in several other languages.
Panda is also making a web series adding crime to the environmental theme. Due to the pollution of Delhi, a couple divorce, they also made a short film with such a story.
Raised 40 investors for ‘Bhopal Express’, also got profits
Mahesh Mithai told Dainik Bhaskar: The biggest challenge with Bhopal Express was that audiences might not be entertained by the film but remain interested in the film. If no large investor was found, we were looking for 40 small investors. The release in India couldn’t cover the cost, but when the film hit German and French TV channels and cinemas and became a hit at international festivals, it made a difference in cost and profit. .
“Bhopal Express” was released in 1999. Based on the gas tragedy of 1984, the film starred Kay Kay Menon, Naseeruddin Shah, Netra Ranganathan, Zeenat Aman and Vijay Raaz in key roles.
Mithai says, “Young people today are more environmentally conscious. Now more such films will be seen. Now there is no shortage of platforms for the film’s release. I am also making a web series on the Bhopal gas tragedy called ‘1984’.
Platforms have grown, fear of loss is over
Filmmaker Neel Madhav Panda.
Neel Madhav Panda told Dainik Bhaskar: “Every film I have made about the environment always has a price. Now the platforms have grown, so there is no shortage of viewers.
Filmmaker Mahesh Mithai.
Mahesh Mithai says, “The reluctance of big producers on these issues is not understood. It would be wrong to say that such films will not attract audiences. OTT changed the test.
Tamil film critic N Ramesh Bala told Dainik Bhaskar, “Environmental films like ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Katthi’, ‘Urayadi-2’, ‘Kappaan’ have achieved commercial success in the Tamil industry. It is not a question of what is at stake, the condition is that the film is well done.
Bollywood is trapped in love, sex, cheating, crime, violence
Environmental activist Sunita Narayan has been overwhelmed by mainstream cinema. He told us during a conversation, “Celebrities should read and write something. They should know what is going on in the country and what the consequences are.
Film actress Shraddha Kapoor during the Save Aarey campaign.
Two years ago there was a stir in Mumbai against cutting trees for the Aarey metro project. Activist Sanjeev Valson associated with him said: “The city of cinema is close to Aarey. This is why this forestry issue has also caught the attention of celebrities. Many celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon have supported us. But it is also true that no great environmental film has been shot in the cinema they are passing through.
Sanjeev adds that “Avatar” based on Indian history has been running all over the world. Movies are being made all over the world on environmental issues, but our commercial cinema is mired in love, sex, violence and deception.
Environmentalist and author Nitin Sethi said that Garhwal, Manipur, Odisha and Tamil have produced some of the best commercial films on the environment. He also took my help in the script. Bollywood screenwriters are far from this reality on the ground. The producers do not want to take any risks either, but it is good that the regional cinema fills this gap.
There is more news …
.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]