Bollywood went beyond the environment: only one Bollywood film received the National Environmental Film Award in 32 years, more environmental films in South India

Special report on World Environment Day, the Bollywood reel and true love for the environment

‘Irada’ the only Bollywood film to win the National Environmental Protection Award

today is world environment day. Cinema is one of the most powerful means of expression, but Bollywood has mostly failed to express its love for the environment. India can find many stories of environmental threats, but it is not a business problem for Bollywood.

If anyone is wondering about movies made on global warming, then we only remember Hollywood movies like “The Day After”. The largest film industry in the world is in India, but no major films have been made here on a subject of global interest.

By the way, Bollywood celebrities immediately come to the social media doorstep on the issue of air pollution in Delhi or tree cutting in Mumbai. Stars like Juhi Chawla step forward and file high court petition over 5G radiation issue, but while it’s not about funding or distribution, no great filmmaker even touches on that issue. .

Attempts have been made, but not in the mainstream

There are only a few Hindi filmmakers in the country who have made environmental films. They have also received praise and made a profit, but these manufacturers are not part of the general public. The rest of the films are produced in regional languages.

The Missed Opportunity of Soha-Sushant’s “Kedarnath”

Kedarnath, made in 2018, was Sara Ali Khan’s first film. Sushant Singh Rajput was the hero. The tragedy that happened in Uttarakhand in 2013 was shown in this film, but instead of raising the issue of the environment, the film became just a love story.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, ‘Kedarnath’ was released in December 2018.

“Irada” is the only film to win the national award

The category of films made on environmental protection in the National Awards of India dates from 1989. Initially, this award was received by the film “Bonani” from Assam, but in 32 years to date a only time in 2017 the Hindi film “Irada” got this award. In comparison, 6 Malayalam films and 5 Kannada films received this award. Two films each in Assamese and Oriya, one in Manipuri, Tamil, Marathi and Arunachal received this award.

Directed by Aparna Singh, “Irada” is based on true stories of people affected by thermal power plants and factories in Bathinda, Punjab.

cinema is the most efficient medium

Director of Odisha, Neel Madhav Panda is best known for the movie “I am Kalam”. ‘Kadvi Hawa’ and ‘Kaalir Ateet’ are also his films. Panda said in a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar: “Cinema is the most powerful way to tell and convince people. This is why I chose this medium to talk about the environment.

Sanjay Mishra in a scene from ‘Kadvi Hawa’. The film is being adapted in several other languages.

Panda is also making a web series adding crime to the environmental theme. Due to the pollution of Delhi, a couple divorce, they also made a short film with such a story.

Raised 40 investors for ‘Bhopal Express’, also got profits

Mahesh Mithai told Dainik Bhaskar: The biggest challenge with Bhopal Express was that audiences might not be entertained by the film but remain interested in the film. If no large investor was found, we were looking for 40 small investors. The release in India couldn’t cover the cost, but when the film hit German and French TV channels and cinemas and became a hit at international festivals, it made a difference in cost and profit. .

“Bhopal Express” was released in 1999. Based on the gas tragedy of 1984, the film starred Kay Kay Menon, Naseeruddin Shah, Netra Ranganathan, Zeenat Aman and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Mithai says, “Young people today are more environmentally conscious. Now more such films will be seen. Now there is no shortage of platforms for the film’s release. I am also making a web series on the Bhopal gas tragedy called ‘1984’.

Platforms have grown, fear of loss is over

Filmmaker Neel Madhav Panda.

Neel Madhav Panda told Dainik Bhaskar: “Every film I have made about the environment always has a price. Now the platforms have grown, so there is no shortage of viewers.

Filmmaker Mahesh Mithai.

Mahesh Mithai says, “The reluctance of big producers on these issues is not understood. It would be wrong to say that such films will not attract audiences. OTT changed the test.

Tamil film critic N Ramesh Bala told Dainik Bhaskar, “Environmental films like ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Katthi’, ‘Urayadi-2’, ‘Kappaan’ have achieved commercial success in the Tamil industry. It is not a question of what is at stake, the condition is that the film is well done.

Bollywood is trapped in love, sex, cheating, crime, violence

Environmental activist Sunita Narayan has been overwhelmed by mainstream cinema. He told us during a conversation, “Celebrities should read and write something. They should know what is going on in the country and what the consequences are.

Film actress Shraddha Kapoor during the Save Aarey campaign.

Two years ago there was a stir in Mumbai against cutting trees for the Aarey metro project. Activist Sanjeev Valson associated with him said: “The city of cinema is close to Aarey. This is why this forestry issue has also caught the attention of celebrities. Many celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon have supported us. But it is also true that no great environmental film has been shot in the cinema they are passing through.

Sanjeev adds that “Avatar” based on Indian history has been running all over the world. Movies are being made all over the world on environmental issues, but our commercial cinema is mired in love, sex, violence and deception.

Environmentalist and author Nitin Sethi said that Garhwal, Manipur, Odisha and Tamil have produced some of the best commercial films on the environment. He also took my help in the script. Bollywood screenwriters are far from this reality on the ground. The producers do not want to take any risks either, but it is good that the regional cinema fills this gap.

