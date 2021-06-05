Actor Clint Howard to meet fans at the Spooky Summer Film Festival at Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on June 12





Usually held in the fall, the NEPA Horror Film Festival is hosting a special Spooky Summer event at Drive-In Circle Theater in Dickson City on Saturday, June 12, and with the warmer weather comes the Ice Cream Man. Actor Clint howard will meet fans, take photos and sign autographs starting at 3:30 p.m., and later that night the drive-in will show “Ice cream man” and “Rock’n’Roll High School” two of his most memorable films. “He’s a legend in the film industry and he’s been performing since the 1960s, so it’s going to be a surreal experience for me for sure,” festival organizer Jess Meoni told NEPA Scene. “There is the double feature film, as well as short films during the intermission, including an encore screening of Beverly Bonner’s ‘Steamed’. We are also paying tribute to the lives and careers of Alex Seeley and Beverly Bonner, ”added festival founder Bobby Keller. “One of the shorts is directed by one of our Miss Spooky Scranton contest winners, Laurel Creighton, aka Zombi Girl.” Seeley was a prolific and beloved Scranton photographer who was a huge fan of horror films and music, and Bonner was an actress and comedian who attended the “Basket Case” reunion at the 2019 NEPA Horror Film Festival. His other films include “Brain Damage”, “Frankenhooker” and “Bad Biology”. Additionally, the Scranton Punk Rock Flea Market and Zinefest will host over 50 vendors from noon to 8 p.m. while DJ Quoth will perform punk, post-punk and goth tracks. A variety of local bands – The SW! MS, Fat Chance, Video Massacre, World Breaker, Unstable Minds and Wife Swamp – will also perform live from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The doors to Circle Drive-In (1911 Scranton / Carbondale Hwy., Dickson City) open at noon. Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. For more details, see the Facebook event page or visit nepahorrorfilmfest.com. Clint Howard, 62, is a character actor and the younger brother of the Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron howard. He started his acting career at the age of 3 when he played the role of Leon in “The Andy Griffith Show”. He starred alongside the titular bear in the popular late 1960s CBS television series “Gentle Ben” and has starred in countless TV shows and movies over the years. His credits include “Star Trek” in several of his television incarnations, “Apollo 13”, “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School”, “Seinfeld”, “Arrested Development”, “The Waterboy”, “Austin Powers” and, of course, many horror movies. Playing killers in some and victims in others, his horror roles include the main character in “Ice Cream Man”, “Evilspeak”, “Disturbed”, “Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation”, “Ticks “,” Leprechaun 2, “” The Dentist 2 “,” Blackwoods “,” House of the Dead “and the Rob Zombie films” Halloween “(2007),” The Lords of Salem “and” 3 From Hell “. Ron Howard is one of the most popular directors of his generation. From critically acclaimed dramas “A Beautiful Mind”, “Frost / Nixon”, “Rush” and “Apollo 13” to hit comedies “Parenthood” and “Splash”, he has created some of Hollywood’s most memorable films. . He made his directorial debut in 1977 with “Grand Theft Auto”. He started his film career as an actor, starring in “The Journey” when he was only 4 years old. He also appeared in “The Music Man”, the longtime television series “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Happy Days”, and in the George Lucas film “American Graffiti”. His most recent films as a director are “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, “Hillbilly Elegy” and the upcoming “Thirteen Lives”. Clint has appeared in numerous films directed by Ron, including “Cocoon” (1985), “Gung Ho”, “Backdraft”, “Parenthood”, “Far and Away”, “Apollo 13”, “EDtv” and “How the Grinch stole Christmas. Together they wrote a book called “The Boys: A Memory of Hollywood and the Family” which will be published on October 12 by William Morrow, a brand of HarperCollins Publishers. From a perspective of time and success, the Howard brothers dive deep into an upbringing that seemed normal to them but was anything but, for the first time examining their childhood in detail. Alternately confessional, nostalgic, heartwarming and heartbreaking, it is a double story that lifts the veil on their intimate lives. It is the journey of a close family unit who held on in a ruthless business and two brothers who survived Child Actor Syndrome to grow into fulfilled adults.







