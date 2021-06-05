Brooklyn-born Jimmy Smits receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Brooklyn-born and raised actor Jimmy Smits received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 3.

Smits, 65, a Brooklyn College alumnus, has appeared in several hit TV shows and movies, including The West Wing, NYPD Blue, Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith, LA Law, and Sons of Anarchy. Her last role is in the upcoming film version of In the Heights.

The ceremony took place virtually via Youtube, and friends and stars such as Paris Barclay and Lin-Manuel Miranda discussed the impact Smits has had, especially in the Puerto Rican community. Smits’ mother was originally from Puerto Rico, he lived in Puerto Rico for several years. and he identifies as Puerto Rican.

Miranda mentioned her iconic roles in television and film, but also discussed her personal side.

Above all, Jimmy Smits is an incredible advocate for Latino artists, he said. I remember when he came to see In The Heights off-Broadway in 2007, when we were playing in a theater no one has ever heard of on 37th Street on the Hudson River.

He came over, saw the show, and even volunteered to do the Broadway commercial when we moved to Broadway.

In the new film version of In The Heights, he plays Kevin Rosario.

Your talent is matched only by your incredible humanity and huge heart, said Miranda. I love you. Congratulations on this long-awaited and well-deserved honor.

Director Barclay said about Smits, I don’t think he should have a star. I think he should have a heart, because Jimmy is wholehearted.

The Thomas Jefferson High School Alumni star is located at 6100 Hollywood Boulevard, right next to her favorite actor and friend Gregory Peck.

Smits said he was blown away by the honor.

It’s pretty mind-blowing because it has a permanence that is humiliating, he said. In an industry where even your job can be so fleeting, it feels like an eternity.

He explained how much fun he had filmed In the Heights and recalled his younger years.

It reminds me of being back home in Brooklyn as a kid and making impressions in our living room in front of my dad and his poker friends, Smits said. I would put on her coat and hat and pretend to be Nikita Khrushchev slapping the shoe on the desk at the UN or singing I Want to Hold Your Hand.

He added that it would have been impossible for his family to conceive that one day their boy would be himself on the small screen as well as on the cinema screen. He also mentioned his Latino pride.

Does it matter that I am Hispanic, Latino, Latinx? You bet it does, he said. My heritage informs all of my characters, no matter who they are. I am very proud to be someone who carries on the tradition of actors like Jos Ferr, Anthony Quinn, Rita Moreno and Raul Julia.

He thanked, with tears in his eyes, his wife, his child and his family.

[Im] Just a Puerto Rican kid from Brooklyn who was determined to follow his dream and chase the passion, he said. Today is honestly beyond anything I could have imagined.