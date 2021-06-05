Entertainment
Brooklyn-born Jimmy Smits receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Brooklyn-born and raised actor Jimmy Smits received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 3.
Smits, 65, a Brooklyn College alumnus, has appeared in several hit TV shows and movies, including The West Wing, NYPD Blue, Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith, LA Law, and Sons of Anarchy. Her last role is in the upcoming film version of In the Heights.
The ceremony took place virtually via Youtube, and friends and stars such as Paris Barclay and Lin-Manuel Miranda discussed the impact Smits has had, especially in the Puerto Rican community. Smits’ mother was originally from Puerto Rico, he lived in Puerto Rico for several years. and he identifies as Puerto Rican.
Miranda mentioned her iconic roles in television and film, but also discussed her personal side.
Above all, Jimmy Smits is an incredible advocate for Latino artists, he said. I remember when he came to see In The Heights off-Broadway in 2007, when we were playing in a theater no one has ever heard of on 37th Street on the Hudson River.
He came over, saw the show, and even volunteered to do the Broadway commercial when we moved to Broadway.
In the new film version of In The Heights, he plays Kevin Rosario.
Your talent is matched only by your incredible humanity and huge heart, said Miranda. I love you. Congratulations on this long-awaited and well-deserved honor.
Director Barclay said about Smits, I don’t think he should have a star. I think he should have a heart, because Jimmy is wholehearted.
The Thomas Jefferson High School Alumni star is located at 6100 Hollywood Boulevard, right next to her favorite actor and friend Gregory Peck.
Smits said he was blown away by the honor.
It’s pretty mind-blowing because it has a permanence that is humiliating, he said. In an industry where even your job can be so fleeting, it feels like an eternity.
He explained how much fun he had filmed In the Heights and recalled his younger years.
It reminds me of being back home in Brooklyn as a kid and making impressions in our living room in front of my dad and his poker friends, Smits said. I would put on her coat and hat and pretend to be Nikita Khrushchev slapping the shoe on the desk at the UN or singing I Want to Hold Your Hand.
He added that it would have been impossible for his family to conceive that one day their boy would be himself on the small screen as well as on the cinema screen. He also mentioned his Latino pride.
Does it matter that I am Hispanic, Latino, Latinx? You bet it does, he said. My heritage informs all of my characters, no matter who they are. I am very proud to be someone who carries on the tradition of actors like Jos Ferr, Anthony Quinn, Rita Moreno and Raul Julia.
He thanked, with tears in his eyes, his wife, his child and his family.
[Im] Just a Puerto Rican kid from Brooklyn who was determined to follow his dream and chase the passion, he said. Today is honestly beyond anything I could have imagined.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit