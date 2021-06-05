Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s daughter in “Mare of Easttown”





Some fans of the HBO Max crime drama “Mare of Easttown” have just discovered that one of the show’s main stars has two very famous parents. Sosie Bacon, the daughter of longtime Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, plays Carrie Layden, the mother of Detective Mare Sheehan’s grandson. Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon pose with their daughter, Sosie Bacon, in 2014. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for InStyle The 29-year-old actor has won praise for his portrayal of a former heroin addict who fights Mare (Kate Winslet) for custody of her child. Look-alike Bacon as Carrie Layden in a scene from HBO Max’s “Mare of Easttown”. HBO Max Viewers of the show shared their surprise on Twitter after finding out that Sosie Bacon’s father was the guy from “Footloose” and that her Emmy-winning mother starred in TNT’s crime drama “The Closer.” I watch the final of the mare !! I just looked for Drews ‘mom because I like her and found out she was Kevin Bacons’ daughter! The more you know. Anyway Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) May 31, 2021 “I’m watching the mare final !! I just looked for Drews ‘mom because I like her and found out she was Kevin Bacons’ daughter!” wrote Bec Shaw, who added in a Tweeter, “And Kyra Sedgwick OBVI.” I did not know! She is great. To stand out on a show with so many great women was a big job. Adam Richard (@adamrichard) June 1, 2021 “I didn’t know that! She’s awesome. To stand out on a show with so many great women was a big job,” one says in one. reply by podcaster Adam Richard. Kevin Bacon’s 6 degrees continue to the next generation of actors … maybe: marie (@itsmariekelly) May 31, 2021 A fan joked, “Kevin Bacon’s 6 degrees continue to the next generation of actors …” It’s hardly as if the Bacon-Sedgwick clan, which also includes their son Travis, 31, are trying to hide the fact that they are related. In fact, at the end of May, Kevin Bacon, 62, raved about his daughter’s performance in “Mare of Easttown” in an Instagram video. “Hey everyone, I just wanna say I’m watching this show, what’s the name? ‘Mare of Easttown.’ It’s good, ”he told fans. “I particularly like this actress, what’s her name? Look-alike something? I can’t remember her last name but it’s like Look-alike, I don’t know, Sosie Hoagie or Sosie Wawa.” Sosie Bacon responded in the comments, writing: “HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA”. The actor’s parents also sent a sweet cry to their daughter in a Mother’s Day video on Instagram. Sedgwick, 55, pointed out in the clip that the three family members are currently performing in their own TV shows. Sedgwick, of course, recently starred in the ABC comedy “Call Your Mother,” while her husband stars in his own crime drama, Showtime’s “City on a Hill”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos