Does Roisin Conaty have a partner?





Comedian Roisin Conaty joins tonight’s panel on the popular BBC News Quiz Have I Got News For You (June 4). Roisin Conaty is an Irish-English actor and comedian. His parents are both Irish but met in London and Roisin was born in Camden, north London.





Roisin Conaty on the Have I Got News For You panel but what is she famous for? (Credit: BBC) So why is Roisin Conaty famous? Roisin Conaty began her acting career at the age of 24, after graduating in Film from Middlesex University. Read more: How do I apply for Mastermind and who is the new host? She won the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2010. That same year, she made her first television appearance in Russell Howard’s Good News. She has appeared on many favorite UK comedy shows including 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, A League of Their Own and Will I Lie To You? She took part in the Big Fat Quiz of Everything as a team with Rob Beckett in January 2021. So what else has Roisin Conaty been in? Although Roisin made a name for herself in comedy, she also turned to writing and acting. Read more: How tall is Greg Davies and does he have a partner? After achieving success as a comedian, Roisin appeared in Man Down, written by comedian Greg Davies, as Jo. Following her appearance on Man Down, she wrote and starred in the Channel 4 sitcom Gameface in 2014, and the second series in 2019. Fans of Ricky Gervais’ Netflix After Life series will recognize Roisin for her role as sex worker Roxy who forms an unlikely friendship with widower Tony (Gervais). So when can I watch Have I Got News For You? Tonight’s episode of Have I Got News For You airs at 9 p.m. on BBC One. And, after airing on BBC, the show will be available on iPlayer. It is hosted by Aisling Bea, who recently performed in the ITV quiz. Clive Myrie, who is the new host of Mastermind, will also join team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton as a guest. Last year, Have I Got News For You celebrated 30 years of broadcasting. Tonight’s episode will be the finale of the show’s 61st series. So, are you going to log into Have I Got News For You? Tell us what you think our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix







