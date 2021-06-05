KRK Says Arjun Kapoor Called Him, His Only “True Friend” In Bollywood: “I Will Never Criticize Your Movie” | Entertainment News





Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known for sharing movie reviews on YouTube, called actor Arjun Kapoor a “true friend” in Bollywood. Kamaal said on Saturday that Arjun had called him and that they had had a “long discussion.” Speaking to Twitter, Kamaal wrote: “Thank you very much @ arjunk26 Bhai for your call and your long chat. Now I understand that you are just my real friend in Bollywood. And you are just the real one. MARD who is not afraid of anyone. Now I will never criticize your film. “ thank you so much @ arjunk26 Bhai for your call and your long discussion. Now I understand that you are just my real friend in Bollywood. And you are just the real MARD who is not afraid of anyone. Now, I will never criticize your film. – KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2021 Kamaal is currently in the midst of a feud with actor Salman Khan and his industry supporters. He said that after sharing an unfavorable review of Salman Radhe’s film Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers filed a defamation complaint against him. However, lawyers maintained the case concerned money laundering allegations he made against the actor. While Kamaal initially said he would no longer criticize Salman’s film, he later went back on his words, claiming that he would take Salman “to the streets” and make him a “TV actor”. Read also : Enter Himesh Reshammiyas’ sprawling home, don’t miss the unique cooking rules of wife Sonia Kapoor He also thanked a “Govinda” in a tweet for his support. However, after actor Govinda clarified that he had never spoken to Kamaal, the latter tweeted that the “Govinda” he was referring to was in fact a friend of the same name. “Please note that Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @ govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I wasn’t talking about you. I was talking about my friend, his real name Govinda. So I can’t help if the media is doing some news from you. ” However, in his new tweet on Arjun, Kamaal tagged the actor. Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which did not receive positive reviews from critics. He does, however, receive praise for his performance in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Related stories







