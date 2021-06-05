City of West Hollywood: City marks 40th anniversary of CDC’s first description of AIDS





04 June 2021 11:20 On Saturday June 5, 2021, the world will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the official notification of the first five cases of what will later become AIDS. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report(MMWR) described the five cases four decades ago. The Ministry of Health and Social Services looks back on the epidemic with this40-year timeline.

The onset of the HIV / AIDS epidemic had a significant impact in West Hollywood. The high infection rate of the disease among gay men has caused an appallingly high number of deaths in the city; the City mourns those lost to HIV / AIDS and honors those who work tirelessly to fight the epidemic. Saturday June 5 is Long Term HIV Survivor Awareness Dayand the City commemorates this day in honor of the strength and resilience of people living with HIV for decades. Community members are encouraged to consult the CDC on HIV / AIDSmuseum exhibition. “The city of West Hollywood has been a leader in the fight against HIV and AIDS. For nearly four decades as an incorporated city, we have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of this disease in our community, and we have invested in and become the home of local HIV / AIDS service organizations and advocacy efforts, ”said Lindsey P. Horvath, Mayor of the City of West Hollywood. “After indescribable grief, we have seen so much progress in the fight. Today we see people living with HIV thrive thanks to extraordinary advances in drugs and treatments. But there is still a lot of work to be done. In West Hollywood, we’re working to turn our HIV Zero vision into reality, and we won’t stop until we can declare HIV / AIDS over. “

“As the CDC celebrates the 40th anniversary of HIV / AIDS, I can’t help but remember the friends and colleagues lost to this terrible virus,” said Pro Tempore Mayor Lauren Meister. “But in addition to these memories, I also have deep hope for the future. Science has made incredible progress. Fewer people get HIV and people with HIV can live long and productive lives. I am proud. The City’s HIV Zero Initiative, which aims to bring West Hollywood back to zero on many fronts: zero new infections; zero progress from HIV to AIDS; zero discrimination; and zero stigma. I look forward to the day when we can. say there are no cases of HIV, not just in the city of West Hollywood, but worldwide. “ “The meaning and remembrance of this day can be experienced as a longing from a past time or as an illumination of the present,” said Council member John D’Amico. “To me, it’s a reminder that global challenges often translate into the tragedy and optimism of an individual, resilient human experience.”

“For the young people in our community, there has never been a world without HIV and AIDS,” said Council member John M. Erickson. “As we remember where our community fought, we must remember to remain vigilant in our efforts around HIV and AIDS for young people and future generations. Even today, not everyone feels safe to access HIV prevention, testing and health.We must continue to break down barriers and reduce stigma by continuing our commitment to education, awareness and support for the well-being of LGBTQ + people. “The City of West Hollywood has been a strong advocate for services and resources for people living with HIV and the city continues to advocate to end the transmission of HIV / AIDS, and the associated stigma and discrimination,” said Sepi Shyne, board member. “Over the past four decades, we have cried, fought, protested, reflected, educated, lost and had ruptures, won and made breakthroughs and we will continue to fight.”

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6 p.m., the City’s Human Services Commission meeting will include a panel on the advancement of HIV drugs over the past 40 years, as well as an update on the development of a vaccine and cure for HIV. Panelists will include Dr Jay Gladstein, Chief Medical Officer and Site Medical Director, APLA Health Mid-Wilshire; and long-term survivors of HIV / AIDS. The presentation will be available live on the city’s WeHoTV YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv. HIV and AIDS have affected the city of West Hollywood and communities across the country in a myriad of ways for 40 years and the city recognizes that some of the challenges of responding to HIV in the 1980s remain challenges in 2021 , including stigma.As the City of West Hollywood continues to implement its HIV Zero strategic plan, the city’s social services division is seeking community input on the stigma experienced due to HIV status, sexual orientation and / or gender identity. An online survey is available at www.weho.org/hivzero. Residents and community members, regardless of their HIV status, sexual orientation or gender identity, are encouraged to provide feedback, which will be helpful to the City in the continued implementation of its plan. strategic HIV Zero. This is the City’s eighth stigma survey. This survey also seeks comments on the impact of COVID-19 on access to health care. Community members are encouraged to participate even if they have already completed an HIV Zero survey. During the month of June, the City will participate in a number of outreach efforts. Every weekend from Saturday, June 5, 2021 through Sunday, June 27, 2021, which is National HIV Testing Day, LA County public health volunteers will distribute HIV self-test kits and more. prevention materials in the town’s OUT area on Robertson have a COVID-safe “take-out” protocol to avoid gatherings and to be in compliance with Public Health guidelines. OraQuick home HIV test kits will be included in the distribution and individuals will be able to collect and test an oral sample themselves, with test results available within 20 minutes. Additionally, the city’s collaborative HIV and STD testing service provider, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), has moved its mobile testing unit to Santa Monica Boulevard, across from the OUT area on Robertson, next door. pavilions. This location benefits from increased foot traffic on Saturday and Sunday evenings due to the ongoing OUT on Robertson program. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the CDC’s first description of AIDS, federal agencies are holding a series of Living with leadership Zoom webinar sessions moderated by Harold Phillips, COO to End the HIV Epidemic in the United States Sessions include: Community Dialogue: June 5 and Long Term Survivors Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PDT; 40 years of HIV: federal leadership Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PDT; and 40 years of progress: HIV testing, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. PDT. Information and registration procedures are available by visiting www.hiv.gov/events/40-years-of-hiv. The city of West Hollywood has been at the forefront of the struggle for as long as the city has been a city. It was one of the first government entities to provide social service grants to local AIDS and HIV organizations. The city sponsored one of the first AIDS awareness campaigns in the country in October 1985 and the city’s response to the AIDS crisis was recognized as a model for other cities, nationally and globally. . The City is actively involved in the development of programs that can raise awareness among people living with HIV / AIDS about the HIV / AIDS epidemic and services, and the City has announced its vision to become an “HIV zero” city. The City is currently implementing its Zero HIV Initiative Strategic Plan. For more information on the city’s zero HIV strategic plan, please visit www.weho.org/hivzero. Watch “Getting to Zero” on the City of West Hollywood’s WeHoTV YouTube Channel to learn more about the City of West Hollywood’s HIV Zero Vision: https://youtu.be/LAR-pqY6CyY. For more information, please contact Derek Murray, Social Services Program Administrator, at [email protected] at (323) 848-6478. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. The city of West Hollywood has declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). West Hollywood City Hall is currently closed to the public and has suspended all in-person transactions. Most of the city’s public buildings and facilities remain closed. City Hall remains accessible for businesses and essential services with transactions to be made by phone (323) 848-6400 and through the city’s website atwww.weho.org. City of West Hollywood coronavirus updates are available atwww.weho.org/coronavirus. For up-to-date news and events, follow the City of West Hollywood on social media @WeHoCity and sign up to receive updates on www.weho.org/email. For reporters and members of the media looking for additional information on the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected]. This press release was produced by the city of west hollywood. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

