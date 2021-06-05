Infinite final trailer shows Mark Wahlberg as a sharp swordsman





Paramount + kicks off the final trailer for the fantasy action pic directed by Mark Wahlberg Infinite, which sees the star slicing bullets with a katana.

Paramount + debuted in fantasy action pic final trailer directed by Mark Wahlberg Infinite, who sees the star slicing bullets with a katana. Loosely based on the 2009 novelThe reincarnationist papers, the story centers on Wahlberg’s Evan McCauley as he learns that the hallucinations he has suffered throughout his life are memories of past lives and that he is part of a group of people who are able to retain skills and memories over several lifetimes. But while learning these abilities, Evan also finds himself drawn into a centuries-old war and must fight to unlock his memory in order to find an artifact that could help prevent the end of the world. Wahlberg runs an ensemble cast which also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Jhannes Haukur Jhannesson, Wallis Day, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, Dylan O’Brien and Rupert Friend. Development on the project began in 2017 with Antoine Fuqua signing to lead in November 2018 and Chris Evans starting talks the following February, to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. As with many films last year,InfiniteThe release of has been revamped several times until Paramount Pictures decided to skip theaters and publish it directly to their streaming platform, Paramount +. Related: Every Sci-Fi Movie Coming In 2021 With just under a week before the film debuts on the streaming platform, Paramount + debuted in the final trailer ofInfinite. Offering a more in-depth look at the centuries-old warfare at the heart of its history, the new teaser also shows Evan de Wahlberg taking on the katana he has worn throughout his past lives. Check out the final trailer below: The novel’s concept of reincarnated lives and the potential for what might come with the ability to hold onto memories of the past certainly makes it an interesting story as well as an ambitious franchise on the big screen. While the trailer seems to indicate that the story is straying a bit from its source material, it does seem to promise some thrilling action pieces in its place. Even though the film shamelessly steals the impractical mastery of the sharp sword ofDeadpool 2. Whether one likes or hates this scene is certainly to his liking, but in any case, Antoine Fuqua and Wahlberg’s first collaboration in almost 15 years seems like an enjoyable adventure for the audience. While the star may not have appreciated the sudden announcement ofInfinite, it will at least allow viewers to experience Wahlberg’s latest actor from the safety and comfort of their own homes. For those who have been eagerly awaiting the film for some time, the wait is almost over as it releases next week. More: 2021 Can Save Clever Sci-Fi Movies (Like 2020 Was Supposed To) Source: Paramount + Tom Felton addresses dating rumors with Harry Potter co-star

About the Author Grant Hermann

(134 articles published)

Grant Hermanns is News Writer for Screen Rant, having recently joined the team. In 2015, while still in college, Grant made his debut in the entertainment journalism industry with the creator-friendly site Moviepilot until it closed almost three years later. From there he joined the staff of ComingSoon.net and was its associate editor before joining Screen Rant. To say he’s a movie and TV lover would be an understatement and when he’s not consuming en masse you can find him exploring the world of Dungeons & Dragons with friends or making his way through. slowly in its backlog of games. More from Grant Hermanns







