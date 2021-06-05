Ancient Stories Can Teach Contemporary Life Lessons | Culture & Leisure

As anyone who has ever heard a story about rabbits knows, mischievous creatures are prone to trouble.

The rabbits that inhabit Native American legends are no exception.

Rabbit is only one member of a group of animal characters from the repertoire of Will Hill, a traditional storyteller from the Nogonugojeeh Society of the Muscogean people. Hill tells three stories – one featuring the rabbit – in a video available now through Eastern Oklahoma Library System on his YouTube channel.

While today’s audiences can benefit from Hill’s storytelling skills online, his talents date back millennia before contemporary technology. For as long as time has existed, people have sat around fires or under the stars, learning and entertaining themselves with similar thread spinners.

“Our elders were teaching young people about the world and how it works. They were always a source of pleasure,” Hill said.

Animals describe human strengths and weaknesses as they progress.

“They would say that at one point, animals could talk to humans in days gone by,” Hill said, adding that only dogs are demonstrating some of these communication skills today.

Hill told three traditional tales.

The former, featuring Rabbit, is familiar to many through modern interpretations, from Disney to Indigenous legends. Will transformed into his bunny character by shaking his nose and moving his hands like paws.

“He was always trying to find a way to get in trouble and have fun,” Hill said.

The story takes place in one summer, when all the water has dried up. The animals called a council and decided to dig a well. The deer volunteered to dig with its antlers; the mole to wash away the dirt. Rabbit refused to dig or participate in the work, saying he did not need the water. The other animals chased him away.

When finished, Rabbit found himself at the front of the line with a large container for the water. The animals refused it. They found out that he sneaked around at night to steal water. They consulted the Timber Wolf, the great rabbit fighter, for advice.

Hill’s voice took on a tone similar to John Wayne’s as he advised the other animals to make a sticky creature to trap the rabbit when it came to fetch water. That’s what the other animals did.

That night when Rabbit came to get his water, he saw the sticky creature standing near the water and greeted it. The creature refused to answer, so Rabbit punched it with one paw, then the other, then kicked it. With each hit, Rabbit got more and more entangled in the sticky goo.

The other animals thought they had won. So they laughed at Rabbit, then decided to give him the worst punishment possible – they threw him in the heather. Of course, Rabbit was there in his natural element and ran away making fun of the others.

The motto: Never take someone up on what they say, Hill told his audience.

Hill interwoven his stories with occasional flute music, Native language phrases and gestures to accentuate the action, as well as a battle cry he taught to listeners. He encouraged his audience to participate with gestures and shouts.

During the presentation, Hill told two more stories.

One involved a turtle and a possum hunting persimmons. A wolf came and tried to get the persimmons for himself, but was thwarted by the turtle and opossum teamwork. The moral of this one: always pay attention to what is going on around you, otherwise a surprise might crop up and bite you.

The final story was about a bear who intimidated other forest animals. He had a big bushy tail and was quite proud of the tail.

In winter, the bear saw a fox fishing in a hole in the ice. The bear asked for the fish. The fox, not wanting the bear to devour all of its fish, offered to teach the bear to fish, and the bear agreed.

The fox told the bear to put its tail in the hole to attract the fish and to dig in the ice with its four paws. The bear did. Gradually, its tail and claws froze in the ice. The fox pulled the bear’s nose and slapped it in the face. To get out, the angry bear broke its tail. He chased the fox, but was so tired that he fell asleep. It was the start of bear hibernation in winter.

The moral of this one: never believe everything you hear.

Eastern Oklahoma Library System has a variety of programs for all ages available on Facebook and YouTube. They are featured on the library’s Facebook page and website.