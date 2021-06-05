Pride Month 2021: 7 Bollywood Movies That Describe Stories From The LGBTQIA + Community: Bollywood News

Every year, June is celebrated as Pride Month in honor of the LGBTQIA + community. The month is celebrated to raise awareness, teach acceptance, discuss the history of pride, and most importantly, express love and compassion for the LGBTQIA + community. When it comes to portraying the community, Indian cinema has often been stereotypical, rude, caricature and contemptuous of the community. However, some filmmakers have broken this model to explore sexuality in an informed and sensitive way.

Let’s take a look at some of the Bollywood movies that have tried to break the pattern to empathetically portray the life of the LGBTQIA + community.

KAPOOR & SONS

The Shakun Batra family saga starring the late Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor depicts the lives of two brothers Rahul Kapoor (Fawad Khan) and Arjun Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra) tackling things the dumbest. The story takes a different turn when Rahul’s mother Sunita Kapoor (Rathna Pathak Shah) breaks down when she finds out that her “perfect” son is gay. Suddenly her love and affection for him starts to fade and turns into refusal. Not once in the movie do they mention the word gay or does it openly describe the story of coming out. However, Fawad Khan’s acting and breaking the stereotype of cinema, especially in previous Dharma Production films, make this film worth watching.

ALIGARH

The 2015 film directed by Hansal Mehta is the true story of Professor Ramchandra Siras played by Manoj Bajpayee, who was suspended from Aligarh University on moral grounds when he was found having a sexual intimacy with a rickshaw puller. After the incident, he was brutally harassed and ridiculed by the company. The film has received critical acclaim for describing this story in a sensitive yet real way. The film also features the brilliant performance of Rajkummar Rao who plays the role of journalist Deepu Sebastian and fights for the justice of Professor Siras.

BOMBAY TALKIES

Composed of four short films, the first part Ajeeb Dastaan ​​Hai Yeh tells the story of a young Avinash who left his parents’ house to live a life on his own. He was disowned by his parents after talking about his sexuality. Indifferent to societal norms and stereotypes, Avinash makes a fresh start in life and gets an internship at a popular magazine and gets close to a colleague named Gayatri (Rani Mukerji). Gayatri, trapped in a loveless marriage, discovers that her husband Dev (Randeep Hooda) is a locked up homosexual. The film ends with Dev realizing his attraction to Avinash.

EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH AISA LAGA

It was one of the first times that the main film has portrayed the story of a same-sex love affair. The film starred some of the biggest names in the industry including Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film revolved around the story of Sweety Chaudhary, an innocent bubbly girl born and raised in a traditional, fun-loving Punjabi family. The film shows how Sweety has always wanted to be married since she was a child, but after growing up, she realizes that she doesn’t want a groom to be on the other side. The film shows how Sweety faces extreme opposition from her family and society for homosexuality. The film ends Sweety by uniting with her love Kuhu.

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer is the most recent same-sex relationship to come out in India. The film depicts the story of two gay men Aman and Kartik. The film depicts the struggles Kartik and Aman face to be a same-sex couple in an Orthodox Indian society. In the film, Aman’s family tries to keep them both apart; However, Kartik does not take a step back and fights against all odds of marrying Aman.

MARGARITA WITH A STRAW

Shonali bose Marguerite with a straw represents the story of Laila played by Kalki Koechlin, a talented writer and musician with cerebral palsy who is also a lesbian. The film portrays the shame that comes with homosexuality and disability in its own way. Laila’s relationship with Khanum is what sets the film apart.

MY BROTHER NIKHIL

The film is set in Goa and revolves around the story of Nikhil Kapoor (Sanjay Suri), a national level swimmer who is loved and adored by his family. Things take a turn when Nikhil is diagnosed with HIV and all of his family stand up against him and treat him in the worst possible way. They describe the problems Nikhil faces when the police arrest him and put him behind bars for being gay and HIV positive. Nikhil’s sister Anamika (Juhi Chawla) and her boyfriend Nigel (Purab Kohli) give her hope and love her like before.

Also Read: Iconic Bollywood Movie Posters Redesigned With Gay Relationships To Celebrate Pride Month, Check Out

More Pages: Box Office Collection Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Film Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.