Candace Owens: If a black woman can play Anne Boleyn, then a white man should play Obama





Last fall, UKbroadcaster Channel 5 announced that Jodie Turner Smith, a black woman and star of the comedy-thriller “Queen & Slim”, would play Anne Boleyn, the condemned second wife of Henry VIII, in an upcoming historical drama series called “Anne Boleyn”. The casting of Smith and her the acting has been widely praised, but of course that didn’t stop a wave of racist backlash in response to her portrayal of a 16th century white English queen. This week a new voice entered the chat about Smith’s cast, as conservative firebrand Candace Owens weighed in via tweet. “In fact, I totally agree with Jodie Turner to play the role of Anne Boleyn as long as the radical left promises to keep quiet if in the future Henry Caville [sic] is selected to play Barack Obama and Rachel McAdams can play Michelle, ”Owens wrote. “Not double standards- K?” Owens, as usual, remarkably missed the point here, which is that people of color playing white historical figures or famous people is not the same as white people playing people of color. The former poses a significant challenge to white supremacist power structures and helps begin to catch up with the laundering years of the entertainment industry, the latter simply builds on the so-called laundering of the entertainment industry. Very different things. It should also be noted that historical dramas all the time take liberties with their depictions of history and the appearances of historical figures. Specific to the story of Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII, as Anita Singh points out in the Telegraph, Showtime’s “The Tudors” portrayed the aging, round, red-haired king as slim, handsome and sensual, well into the later parts of his life, as he was played by then 30-year-old Jonathan Rhys Meyers. However, the historical freedoms that defend whiteness and serve the white gaze do not elicit the same backlash when it comes to fidelity to history. One thing we can agree with Owens on is that a movie starring Henry Cavill and Rachel McAdams as a loving married couple sounds like a great movie, but doesn’t play the Obamas, if it does. Please. In a recent interview for Smith’s cover story with Glamor, the actor finally recounts not being surprised by the racism she faced in being chosen as the mother of Elizabeth I. “I knew it would be something that people felt with a lot of passion, either way positive or negative because Anne is a human in history people are very attached to, ”Smith said. “More than anything, I wanted to tell the human story at the center of it all.” And she’s right: Anne Boleyn is a well-known and oft-maligned historical figure, whose most famous historical fiction depictions don’t exactly paint her in the best light. The historical dramas “The Other Boleyn Girl” and “Wolf Hall” based on popular novels portray the Queen as a cold and scheming house breaker, devoid of redeeming qualities. But the truth is, as Smith points out, that Anne’s was ultimately a “human story,” that of a complicated woman who was certainly ambitious and a passionate advocate of church reform and religion. redistribution of wealth. Anne was also a loving mother, something Smith told Glamor she could relate to, and Anne was ultimately betrayed and killed by her own husband in one of the great tragedies in British queens’ long history. Anne’s story has been told and reimagined dozens of times, including by Showtime in its sympathetic and critically acclaimed Natalie Dormeron portrayal of “The Tudors.” Pop culture references to the Queen Who Lost Her Head are so frequent and popular that they are even the subject of Susan Bordo’s 2013 Feminist Cultural Study, “The Creation of Anne Boleyn.” But Smith’s performance as Anne in “Anne Boleyn” will mark the first time a non-white woman has played her onscreen, an exciting casting choice that arguably honors the late Queen’s penchant for breaking up. tradition and to be a “stranger” to the royal court. Despite racist attacks and offensive comments like that of Owens, Smith’s role in “Anne Boleyn” marks an exciting victory for diversity in the media. The first of the three-part series aired on Channel 5 on Tuesday this week.







