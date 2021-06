The Pompidou, Parisian temple of modern art, is planning a branch in the NJ | Entertainment

The Statue of Liberty could have company from his native France. The famous Center Pompidou in Paris on Friday announced plans to open a satellite museum in what is now a destroyed industrial building in Jersey City, New Jersey, not far from where Lady Liberty is located in New Jersey harbor. York. The Center Pompidou x Jersey City, scheduled to open in 2024, would be the first French museum company in North America, said Serge Lasvignes, president of the Center Pompidou. It currently has sites in Metz, France; Shanghai, China; Malaga, Spain; and Brussels, Belgium. The satellite would be completed in time for the start of a major renovation of the iconic Parisian museum of Pompidou, which houses more than 120,000 works of modern art in its unique architecture of colorful pipes and exposed air ducts. Jersey City hasn’t always been widely visited by the hoards of tourists that come to the New York City area every year, but it’s an easy train ride from Lower Manhattan. While the French would provide the art and expertise, Jersey City would provide the money. The small town would pay up to $ 6 million incrementally over the cost of the five-year contract for Pompidous exhibits, projects and educational programming, Mayor Steven Fulop said. In addition, the city is expected to cover the estimated $ 30 million it would cost to renovate the Pathside Building. The mayor said he was careful not to hand the bill back to taxpayers. Fulop said the money would be raised through donations and the creation of a special improvement district for businesses in the Journal Square area to share the costs of a project that would benefit them. We can afford it, Fulop said. The plan to create the partnership then falls to the city council, which Fulop says has been kept informed. Jersey City acquired the 58,000 square foot (5,400 square meters) Pathside Building in 2018. It was built in 1912 as an office building for a public service and was last used by a community college. The building is located in Journal Square, where an average of 22,500 commuters travel by train between New Jersey and New York daily, officials said.

