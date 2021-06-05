In the morning, Bollywood actresses swear by healthy living

What to drink early in the morning?

To start your day in a positive and healthy way, the first tip you should ask, instead of your cell phone, should be a bottle of water. Right after waking up, one should make it a point to drink a full bottle (at least half a liter) of water and get rid of toxins from the body.

This healthy practice may seem small, but it helps keep your hydration levels intact and control your bowel movements throughout the day. In addition, a glass of water early in the morning on an empty stomach helps to achieve naturally glowing and radiant skin and hair. Now, after you have absorbed this healthy habit, there is something else you start practicing which is to drink a glass of nutrient-dense drink.

What is that? How to do it? And what ingredients to use? To answer all of these questions and more, we turned to Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma. They are divas who look fresh like a daisy at all times and one of the reasons behind this is the drink they start the morning with.

Healthy Celebrity Drinks You Can Try:

Sarah Ali Khan

the Simba The actress’s magnificent weight loss journey is known to all. Sara lost the extra pounds by adopting a healthy diet. She would have started her morning with turmeric, spinach and hot water. To make it yourself, boil spinach leaves in water, add half a tablespoon of turmeric, rinse when boiled and drink. Turmeric is great for the skin, and spinach is a nutritious green vegetable (also endorsed by Popeye).

Jacqueline Fernandez

Shot shot shot shot! Jacqueline starts her day with a dose of wheatgrass that helps her detoxify and keep her skin blemish-free and acne-free. Wheatgrass is rich in vitamins A, C, and E and also helps increase hemoglobin levels. To make it at home, take ¼ cup of the herb per serving and liquefy in a blender with water. Take the juice and using a cotton cloth, filter the water into your shot glass and drink.

Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt is found to follow the proven detox drink – made with lemon juice, a teaspoon of honey and hot water. In lukewarm water, add honey, squeeze a lemon and drink on an empty stomach for best results. Besides Alia, Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon also swears by the same morning drink.

Shilpa shetty

Trust Shilpa Shetty to lead you on the path to a healthy lifestyle and her manners won’t disappoint. The actress advocates mindful, healthy eating and drinking and even runs a YouTube channel for the same. Shilpa would love to sip lukewarm water mixed with three or four drops of noni juice. If you’re looking for another healthy drink recipe, check out this here:

Taapsee Pannu

When you’re not sipping green tea early in the morning, you’ll likely find Taapsee drinking cucumber and celery juice. Are you wondering how to do it? In a juicer, add the cucumber slices, celery and apple wedges. Drop them then after separating the excess pulp, pour the juice into glasses and squeeze half a lemon. This drink is an excellent detoxifier.

Anushka sharma

Anushka Sharma has the most interesting drink of all. The actress sips alkaline water early in the morning. For non-scientists, alkaline water has a higher pH than ordinary water. To make it at home, you need to add half a teaspoon of baking soda to plain water and also squeeze half a lemon. Easy to do, right?

Deepika padukone

from Bollywood My man start the day with a glass of fresh juice. If you also do this for yourself, you can pulp oranges, and even better, make mango juice. With the summer season, the fruit makes a perfect choice. Also, don’t forget to start your morning with a water-based drink, not milk.

Did you really think that being fit like a violin like celebrities is an easy task? This is definitely not the case and if you are on the verge of achieving a healthy body then these drinks are a must for you. Trust us, your body will thank you!