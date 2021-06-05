Sequel to “Spider-Man: Spider-Verse”: Issa Rae as Spider-Woman





Actress, screenwriter, producer, director and executive Issa Rae can now add a superhero to her resume. “Insecure” star and industry multi-hyphenate joined the cast of the 2018 Oscar-winning animated feature sequel “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman. Rae joins returning cast Shameik Moore (as main hero Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen). In April, Variety has exclusively reported that Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson will direct the feature, with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also credited as screenwriters on the screenplay, along with David Callaham. Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are also producing, and original “Spider-Verse” director Peter Ramsey returns as executive producer, along with Lord Miller’s Aditya Sood. While plot details are a closely guarded secret, Rae’s choice as Jessica Drew opens up the possibility of exploring an area of ​​the Marvel comic book landscape that was virtually overlooked in the Marvel feature film and adaptations of television series from the past 20 years: Wundagore Mountain. In the comics, this vaguely Eastern European location – in the fictional land of Transia – is where Jessica grew up as a child, while her parents used the rich veins of uranium found at Wundagore for their various scientific experiments. The radiation poisons poor Jessica, however, which leads her parents to intervene radically to save her life by injecting her, among other things, with a serum made from, yes, arachnid blood. At one point, Jessica becomes an agent of Hydra, before finally taking on the role of Spider-Woman. Whether this will all be part of the “Spider-Verse” sequel remains to be seen, but the character’s story is certainly rich in the crazy stories that made the first “Spider-Verse” so great. Rae, meanwhile, didn’t hesitate to express her love for Spidey. “Since grade three, I’ve been loving Spider-Man, the comics, the memories, everything,” she said. Variety in February. Rae is currently in production for the fifth and final season of “Insecure”. Robin Thede’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”, produced by Rae’s executive, has just been renewed for a third season; the season 2 finale aired on May 28. Rae also works on the “Seen & Heard” docuseries for HBO, and for HBO Max, she has the unscripted series “Sweet Life” and the hip hop comedy “Rap Sh * t”. His production company Hoorae is currently developing “Perfect Strangers” with Spyglass Media. The sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is set to debut on October 7, 2022. The Hollywood Reporter first reported on Rae’s casting.







