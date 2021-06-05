Debut with Michele Morone, Karan Johar and Bollywood

Italian actress Michele Morone left the Internet “thirsty” for her role in the Polish erotic romantic drama “365 Days”, but on her way to Bollywood thanks to producer Karan Johar. Perhaps. A year after the man expressed his desire to work in a Bollywood film, ETimes learned that Johar had reached out to the star. According to sources, “Michele Morone was all everyone was talking about in 2020. Given his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He Entertainment is the digital wing of the production house. ”

If all goes according to plan, Morone’s Indian fans may be able to see his actions in a Digi movie. After the release of “365 Days”, the tall and weak Italian spoke to fans of “50 Shades of Gray” erotica in addition to his nasty acts in the film. With his bad boy charm and stunning looks, the actors and singers wanted to know if they would consider a Bollywood movie. To everyone’s surprise, Morone has admitted in several interviews that he is ready to appear in Bollywood films, but he would only be happy to do so when a “good” script has emerged.

In ‘365 Days’, which made headlines for 2020, Michele played gangster Massimo Torricelli, and Anna Maria Sikrukka played Laura Beer, a concern for her love. Plot to plot to confine a woman, but recently announced that a trilogy was in production. A sequel is currently in production, with Italian model Simone Suzina in the film. He made his acting debut as the second male protagonist. Simone would play the role of Spaniard Marcelo Nacho Matos, who falls between Laura and Massimo’s love story.

Besides the film, Michelle and Simone made headlines last week when fans misunderstood their innocent selfie as an “exit” message. “I’m a liar,” Morone captioned. It confused fans. Many took the liberty of assuming that he was clear about his sexuality. But the father of two later corrected the record, saying, “Everyone, this was just a photo. Nothing more. By the way… I am a big supporter of the LGBT community. It’s a normal photo. I did not go out (as gay) ”